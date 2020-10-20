Tesla Gigafactory Texas’ first permanent structure seems unnecessary for Cybertruck production

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas is poised to be the electric car maker’s most impressive factory yet, manufacturing vehicles like the Cybertruck, Semi, Model Y, and Model 3. The progress of the factory’s construction has been very impressive, with the facility’s building areas being prepared over the past few months. And now, recent drone flyovers of the site have revealed that Giga Texas’ first potential permanent structure is already being set up.

This past weekend, the electric car community was quite surprised to see a structure being set up on the grounds of Gigafactory Texas. Tesla owner-enthusiast Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been documenting the progress of the upcoming facility, has managed to get some information about the project in his recent trip to the site. An on-site source then suggested something notable, informing the Tesla owner that the structure would be part of Gigafactory Texas’ paint shop.

The plusses for a folded stainless steel, origami truck are compelling: no paint shop and no expensive tooling. No Godzilla-scale stamping machines …..the capital and environmental costs of using stainless steel body panels are small#Cybertruck#Teslahttps://t.co/waW66Xp8B4 — 👻Loky👻 (@loky080659) November 22, 2019

If accurate, this is quite an interesting update, considering that expectations are high that Gigafactory Texas will start its operations with the production of the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck, after all, is on a race of sorts to market, considering that competitors like the Rivian R1T are expected to start customer deliveries next year.

Due to the Cybertruck’s angular XY design, the vehicle will not require a stamping press. And due to its steel exoskeleton, it would not require a paint shop. These are innovations on the Cybertruck that have the potential to make the vehicle easier, faster, and cheaper to produce.

Granted, the other vehicles that are poised to be manufactured at Gigafactory Texas like the Tesla Semi would require a paint shop and stamping press. The same is true for the Model 3 and Model Y. However, one could not help but be a bit surprised at the notion that a facility which is unnecessary for the Cybertruck’s production is the first structure being built on the Giga Texas complex.

Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

To state that the Cybertruck is Gigafactory Texas’ primary product is an understatement. Back in March, Elon Musk actually called the site as the “Cybertruck Gigafactory” on Twitter, before stating that the location will also host Model Y production for the East Coast of the United States.

These statements, if any, highlight just the significance of the Cybertruck to Gigafactory Texas. It now remains to be seen if Tesla would start building portions of the upcoming factory that are dedicated for the all-electric pickup truck’s production soon, or if structures more relevant to the Semi, Model Y, and Model 3 will be constructed first.

Watch a recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex in the video below.