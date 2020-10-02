Tesla releases Q3 2020 results: Record deliveries with 124,100 Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its third-quarter vehicle production and delivery report, with the company delivering almost 140,000 electric cars, beating Wall Street’s estimate of 129,950 vehicles. These numbers eclipse the previous record set by Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the company delivered 112,000 cars in one quarter.

From July and September, the electric car maker produced a total of 145,036 vehicles comprised of 16,992 Model S and Model X and 128,044 Model 3 and Model Y. Vehicle production is listed at 15,200 Model S and Model X, as well as 124,100 Model 3 and Model Y.

The third-quarter numbers mark another key milestone for the electric car maker, with both production and deliveries being new records for the company. And despite the electric car maker’s stock taking a tumble on Friday’s pre-market, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives remarked that the Q3 2020 results were impressive nonetheless.

“Overall, these are stellar numbers. The read through here is that China was a source of strength,” Ives said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Ultimately, Tesla’s third-quarter results bode well for the company and its goal of delivering 500,000 cars this year. With Tesla seemingly hitting its stride with Model 3 and Model Y production and deliveries, it appears that the company has a fair chance at setting even more impressive records in Q4 2020. This is especially true in China, where the company has just rolled out a price reduction on the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which now undercuts rivals from local EV manufacturers.

Tesla’s Q3 2020 production and delivery report could be viewed below.

PALO ALTO, Calif., October 2, 2020 – In the third quarter, we produced just over 145,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles.

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X 16,992 15,200 13% Model 3/Y 128,044 124,100 7% Total 145,036 139,300 7%

In terms of days of sales, new vehicle inventory declined further in Q3 as we continue to improve our delivery efficiency.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Disclosure: I am long TSLA.