Tesla announces new global engineering HQ in California

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom met at Tesla’s new engineering facility in California, and the Tesla CEO announced that the facility would be the company’s new global HQ for engineering.

The rumors of a new Tesla facility in Silicon Valley, California, have turned out to be true. Tesla has acquired a previous Hewlett-Packard building in the heart of Silicon Valley, primarily to improve its AI and R&D chops. Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom met at this location, allowing the Governor rare access to Tesla’s vastly expanding AI program.

Tesla revealed the announcement earlier today on Twitter, saying it would be from Tesla’s “California Headquarters.”

Nikkei Asia discovered the new California engineering base earlier this month, as Tesla was found to have purchased a large facility in the Silicon Valley area. However, the specifics at the time remained murky.

Tesla’s new global engineering headquarters is quite a shock to many who have seen Tesla CEO Elon Musk clash with state officials, including Gov. Newsom, over the past 2-3 years. These initial interactions resulted in Elon Musk moving Tesla’s HQ1 to Texas, where it still operates today.

Neither Musk nor Newsom mentioned how this new facility would mesh with the rest of Tesla’s working areas other than by stating that it would focus on AI and general R&D.

This shift in Musk’s and Newsom’s relationship is undoubtedly a relief to the Governor, especially considering the record number of businesses leaving the state. With this move from Tesla, the automaker has significantly increased its headcount in the state and may show other companies that the Golden State is still the place to be for engineering and tech.

However, Tesla’s relationship with California remains quite hostile. Tesla is under investigation by Californian officials for alleged racial discrimination and has recently faced off with state officials regarding the name of Tesla’s autonomous driving software.

The announcement of this new AI-focused office follows the introduction of Tesla’s long-awaited v11.3 FSD software. The added manpower will likely be needed as more and more people gain access.

Hopefully, Tesla’s new facility can show both investors and analysts that the company remains on firm footing and is headed toward a continuing growth of its EV market share globally. However, the biggest hope is that consumers can look forward to faster improvements and implementations of FSD with the help of Tesla HQ2.

