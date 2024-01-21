Tesla showcases Cybertruck and new Model 3 at Washington, DC Auto Show

By

The Washington, DC Auto Show official website revealed that Tesla is bringing some of its latest vehicles at the event. Recent posts from the show indicated that attendees won’t just be able to view Tesla’s latest creations like the Cybertruck — they will actually be able to sit in and experience the premium all-electric vehicles for themselves.

As seen in social media posts from the Washington, DC Auto Show, Tesla brought a red upgraded Tesla Model 3 sedan, a Model Y crossover, and the Tesla Cybertruck to its booth. In a post on Instagram, the Washington, DC Auto Show’s official account noted that for the first time ever, visitors would be able to open the doors and sit inside the new Model 3 and the Cybertruck.

A video accompanying the event’s post highlighted some of the Cybertruck’s features, from its powered frunk to its cavernous interior and bed storage features. Posts on X from attendees of the show suggest that Tesla’s two new vehicles are quite popular, with a decent number of people checking out the Cybertruck and the new Model 3 and several attendees sitting inside the two electric cars.

FINALLY! Tesla is letting people sit in and check out the Cybertruck at the DC auto show! @DMC_Ryan @SawyerMerritt pic.twitter.com/vmE87siSpp — Darren Workman (@third_trombone) January 20, 2024

In a way, it is not surprising to see the Cybertruck and the new Model 3 attracting quite a bit of attention from the Washington, DC Auto Show’s visitors. Both vehicles, after all, are rare today, and the Cybertruck really looks very different from any other car at the event. With all the skepticism surrounding the Cybertruck since it started deliveries, Tesla at least deserves some serious credit for having enough guts to design such a vehicle, and actually put it into production.

Come down to the @WashAutoShow at the @DCConventions center. You can site inside the @Tesla’s new Upgraded (Highland) Model 3 pic.twitter.com/6qJ2iQu7Pf — Tesla Owners of Maryland – Official Site (@TeslaMaryland) January 20, 2024

While the Tesla Cybertruck and the new Model 3 are likely stealing the show at the Washington, DC Auto Show, the electric vehicle maker’s other premium EVs are also featured at the event. As per the show’s official website, Tesla is also offering an Outdoor Ride n’ Drive experience. Tesla’s test drive vehicles include the Model S sedan, the Model X SUV, and the Model Y crossover.

Come down to the @WashAutoShow at the @DCConventions center. You can site inside the @Tesla #cybertruck! pic.twitter.com/hAfvDevgYU — Tesla Owners of Maryland – Official Site (@TeslaMaryland) January 20, 2024

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla showcases Cybertruck and new Model 3 at Washington, DC Auto Show