News
Tesla’s NHTSA probe is already on its way to being resolved
The problem the NHTSA had with Tesla’s reporting is already on its way to being resolved, as the agency and the company have been in communication.
Tesla is being probed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for not reporting accidents in a timely manner, the agency said on Thursday.
It is already well on its way to being resolved, the agency said.
The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) identified numerous instances in which Tesla reported crashes that “occurred several months or more before the dates of the reports.”
The Standing General Order in place by the agency requires crash reports to be submitted within five days of Tesla receiving the notice of an accident.
The investigation states Tesla submitted crashes in one of two ways:
“Many of the reports were submitted as part of a single batch, while others were submitted on a rolling basis.”
The problem the NHTSA had with Tesla’s reporting is already on its way to being resolved, as the agency and the company have been in communication.
Tesla has already been in contact with the agency’s ODI and stated that the timing of the reports was an issue with its data collection. The issue has been resolved, Tesla told them.
The NHTSA said the initiation of the probe against Tesla is a “standard process for reviewing compliance with legal requirements, to evaluate the cause of potential delays in reporting, the scope of any such delays, and the mitigations that Tesla has developed to address them.”
It is the latest NHTSA probe into Tesla, as it has also been investigating the company for accidents during Full Self-Driving operation in reduced visibility conditions.
The agency also sought information on the rollout of Robotaxi a few months ago, and how Tesla planned to handle low-visibility conditions in its driverless ride-hailing service.
The NHTSA was interested in knowing how Tesla planned to assess the ability of FSD’s engineering controls, whether any other similar FSD crashes had occurred in low visibility, and if modifications to FSD software would impact its performance in these conditions.
News
Tesla rolls out minor but significant improvement to Robotaxi service
As per Tesla, Robotaxis will now arrive at their pickup locations with their doors locked.
Tesla has rolled out a minor but significant improvement to its Robotaxi service. The update was shared by the Tesla community on social media platforms such as X.
New Robotaxi App update
As observed by the electric vehicle community on social media, Tesla has started rolling out the Robotaxi App’s Version 25.8.5 (6074) to users. The update seems to be quite minor, though Tesla mentioned something quite notable the update’s “What to Test” section.
As per Tesla, Robotaxis will now arrive at their pickup locations with their doors locked. Customers would not need to unlock the Robotaxis manually, however, as the vehicles would automatically unlock as they approach the car. “You ride now arrives locked and will automatically unlock as you walk up. Just ensure your app has Bluetooth access enabled,” Tesla wrote.
While this update is minor, it does improve the safety of the vehicles themselves. It also provides another layer of convenience for users of the driverless ride-hailing service. The fact that Tesla is already refining the Robotaxi App’s features this early bodes well for the program. It suggests, if any, that the service will already be fairly refined when it starts being opened to more users.
Robotaxi praised for its safety
Tesla is following a deliberate and cautious rollout strategy for its Robotaxi rollout, though early reviews of the system have been quite positive. Some reviewers have also dubbed Tesla’s Robotaxi service as a safer alternative to more conventional ride-hailing services such as Uber.
This was highlighted by auto reviewer Scotty Reiss in a post on A Girl’s Guide to Cars.
“I like the personal safety factor. No driver to threaten or harass you. You control the locking and unlocking of the car. You can change the pickup location at any time. The car will wait for you. You can call the support desk if you need help. You can change your destination if the drop-off area seems sketchy. All of it together makes me feel safer getting a car home from the airport at midnight or into the city after dark, and I definitely feel safer having my daughters take a self-driving rideshare when they go out to meet friends for dinner,” Reiss wrote in her post.
News
Tesla China VP confirms Model Y L first deliveries in September
The first deliveries of the extended wheelbase all-electric family car are expected to start in just a few weeks.
Tesla China Vice President Grace Tao has subtly confirmed the recently released Model Y L’s first deliveries. As per the executive, the first deliveries of the extended wheelbase all-electric family car are expected to start in just a few weeks.
Model Y L estimated delivery date
While the standard Tesla Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and All Wheel Drive (AWD) are listed with an estimated delivery date of 1-3 weeks, the electric vehicle maker simply listed the Model Y L with an estimated delivery date of “September 2025.” This date was reiterated by VP Grace Tao in a post on Weibo.
“Prospective Model Y L owners are welcome to post their orders in the comment section. This Sunday, August 24th, at midnight, 10 friends will be drawn to receive Tesla peripherals… Tesla cars are fun to drive alone, whether you have children or how many children, this car can meet all your needs. We will deliver in September and wait for you to get in the car,” Tao wrote.
Model Y delivery speculations
While Grace Tao’s Weibo post confirmed that the Model Y L’s first customer deliveries will indeed be held within September, some industry watchers have estimated that the extended wheelbase vehicle will start deliveries in about three weeks. This suggests that the first Model Y L customer deliveries could start around September 11 in China. This date would be quite impressive considering that the vehicle was released just a few days ago.
The Tesla Model Y has so far been a hit among followers of the company, so much so that fans in countries like the United States have expressed their intention to purchase the vehicle, which starts at just RMB 339,000 ($47,180). Unfortunately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the Model Y L will not start production in the United States until the end of 2026. He also noted that the vehicle might not ever make it to the U.S., due to the advent of self-driving cars in the country.
News
Tesla Giga Berlin fire results in zero injuries and no environmental damage
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the factory’s battery production area.
A small fire in Tesla’s battery assembly facility at Giga Berlin earlier this week prompted an evacuation and a temporary halt to Model Y production, though no injuries or environmental damage were reported.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the factory’s battery production area, and local authorities confirmed that Tesla immediately reported the fire. Fire crews spent several hours extinguishing the blaze before operations gradually resumed the following day.
Incident details and safety response
As noted in a report from Handelsblatt, the fire began when several stacks of battery cells fell from a conveyor belt on the first floor into a ground-level shaft. The cells ignited, with flames spreading only to the transport system on the ground floor. The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment (LfU) reported that 512 cells were affected in the incident, which is equivalent to about two-thirds of a passenger car’s battery pack.
Tesla did not respond to media inquiries, though the company did state that there was a “small fire in battery pack production.” The Oder-Spree district itself also confirmed the incident. Authorities stated that all safety procedures were followed, with Giga Berlin employees being immediately evacuated and firefighting water being fully contained within the building. A specialist cleaning firm has been tasked with handling the firefighting residue, ensuring no risk to groundwater or surrounding areas.
Impact on production and investigation
Production was immediately halted after the fire, as per a report from electrive. Drive unit assembly resumed on Tuesday afternoon, though battery pack assembly remained offline. Employees who were unable to continue their usual work participated in training programs and first-aid courses while operations were paused.
The affected cells that were involved in the fire have not been disclosed, though Giga Berlin currently uses CATL LFP cells for Model Y base variants and LG Energy Solution NCM cells for Long Range versions. Tesla is continuing its internal investigation into the cause of the incident while cooperating with regional authorities. That being said, the district has emphasized that Tesla “took all necessary measures in line with the emergency plan agreed with the local water authority and WSE.”
Tesla’s NHTSA probe is already on its way to being resolved
Tesla rolls out minor but significant improvement to Robotaxi service
Tesla China VP confirms Model Y L first deliveries in September
Elon Musk teases crazy new Tesla FSD model: here’s when it’s coming
Elon Musk confirms Tesla AI6 chip is Project Dojo’s successor
Tesla hints a smaller pickup truck could be on the way
Trending
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk teases crazy new Tesla FSD model: here’s when it’s coming
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk confirms Tesla AI6 chip is Project Dojo’s successor
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla Model Y L reportedly entered mass production in Giga Shanghai
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk details massive FSD update set for September release
-
Cybertruck2 weeks ago
Tesla’s new upgrade makes the Cybertruck extra-terrestrial
-
News1 week ago
Elon Musk reaffirms Tesla Semi mass production in 2026
-
News2 weeks ago
Elon Musk explains why Tesla stepped back from Project Dojo
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla Model 3 filings in China show interesting hardware addition