The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) probe covering 2.4 million vehicles in the company’s fleet.

The NHTSA is investigating Tesla FSD software after a few collisions were reported, leading to one pedestrian fatality and one reported injury. The Tesla models involved were the Cybertruck, Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y.

The United States’ safety regulator aims to assess Tesla FSD’s ability to detect and respond to reduced visibility conditions. The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation is handling the case.

“The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has identified four Standing General Order (SGO) reports in which a Tesla vehicle experienced a crash after entering an area of reduced roadway visibility conditions with FSD -Beta or FSD -Supervised (collectively, FSD) engaged.

“In these crashes, the reduced roadway visibility arose from conditions such as sun glare, fog, or airborne dust. In one of the crashes, the Tesla vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian. One additional crash in these conditions involved a reported injury,” stated the NHTSA.

