Tesla is recruiting Data Collection Operators to propel the development of its Optimus humanoid robot. The new hires will be critical in supporting Tesla’s data collection team to refine the Optimus bot.

The primary responsibilities of Data Collection Operators include gathering data, addressing engineering requests, and providing equipment feedback. Candidates must demonstrate data-driven decision-making and enthusiasm for robotics.

“We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of [the] Tesla Bot,” Tesla noted.

Available shifts for Tesla’s Data Collection Operators include 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM, or 12:00 AM–8:30 AM, with flexibility for overtime and weekend work.

Operators will walk pre-determined test routes daily, wearing motion capture suits and Virtual Reality headsets to perform specific movements based on project needs. Requirements include the ability to walk over seven hours daily while carrying up to 30 pounds, a height between 5’6” and 6’, and comfort with extended VR use. Candidates must also exhibit hand/eye coordination, body awareness, and the ability to travel up to 25% of the time with daily regional driving.

Elon Musk recently showcased Optimus advancements, sharing a dance video highlighting the Tesla bot’s agility and swift progress. Optimus has evolved significantly since its 2022 debut at AI Day, where semi-functional prototypes walked and moved arms. Critics initially questioned its reliance on remote control, but Tesla’s ongoing efforts are silencing doubters.

Morgan Stanley analysts project a $5 trillion market for humanoid robots by mid-century, with Tesla’s Optimus poised to capitalize in industrial and commercial applications. As Tesla pushes the boundaries of robotics, the Data Collection Operator roles underscore its commitment to innovation.

With Optimus advancing, Tesla’s recruitment reflects its strategic focus on AI and robotics. The data collected will refine the Optimus bot. Tesla Optimus could transform industries and position Tesla as a leader in the humanoid robot market, aligning with Musk’s vision for a tech-driven future.