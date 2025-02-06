By

Tesla is pushing forward with Optimus’ release and recently posted 68 jobs related to humanoid robots in a few locations across the United States.

Tesla’s Optimus-related jobs are in Draper, Utah; Palo Alto, California; Fremont, California; Sparks, Nevada; and Austin, Texas. At least three of the posts are internships for the summer of 2025, including one for a Mechanical Design Engineer, one for Robotics Modeling, and a Thermal Design Engineer.

Most of the jobs are located in California, namely Palo Alto. However, there is one job opening for a Data Labeler in Draper, Utah. Tesla also has two vacancies in Sparks, Nevada, for a Technical Program Manager in Battery Manufacturing and a Manufacturing Controls Development Engineer.

Below is the description for the Data Labeler position in Utah.

Apply for the Tesla Optimus jobs through the link, here.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Optimus job openings continue to increase