Neuralink welcomes first patient to test brain-controlled robotic devices

By

Neuralink welcomed its first patient to its CONVOY study, which will test the feasibility of using brain-controlled assistive robotic devices.

The tech company recently provided an update on all three of the participants in its PRIMARY Study: Conrad, Alex, and Brad. All three participants shared their life-changing experiences using Neuralink’s brain-computer interface (BCI), called Link.

One participant, Alex, has also signed up to be the first participant in Neuralink’s CONVOY (Control of Assistive Devices via BCI Technology) Study. While the PRIMARY study tests Link’s general capabilities, the CONVOY study tests Link’s capability to control assistive devices, like an assistive robotic arm (ARA).

“ARA control expands autonomy beyond smart devices and could allow people with paralysis to perform tasks in daily life such as feeding themselves and handling physical objects,” noted Neauralink.

Elon Musk has discussed combining Neuralink’s Link with Tesla’s work on the humanoid bot Optimus. In the recent TSLA earnings call, Musk once again mentioned the attention Tesla is paying to creating Optimus hands that have human precision and can either play the piano or thread a needle.

About Neuralink’s first CONVOY study participant

Alex became paralyzed from the neck down after a car accident. He lost the ability to create designs after the accident. Neuralink’s Link BCI enabled Alex to tap back into his creative side. Link allowed Alex to use a computer telepathically, allowing him to design 3D objects through CAD software and graphics on Adobe Illustrator.

Alex can also meaningfully contribute to his family’s business and learn new skills with Link. Through CONVOY, Alex can take his progress with Link one step further.

“It’s such an amazing feeling being able to go from a concept to an actual working piece of equipment that does exactly what I want. I want everyone [disabled and non-disabled] to have the desire to create something new. Hopefully, I can inspire somebody to make a positive change in someone’s life,” said Alex.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Neuralink welcomes first patient to test brain-controlled robotic devices