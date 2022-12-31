Tesla owners give back to local communities for the Holidays

By

Tesla owners all across the nation found ways to help their local communities this holiday season. The holidays are tough on families in need, and the kindness of caring strangers often helps make the season a bit brighter and merry for those families who are struggling.

In New York, the Tesla Owners Club of New York State held its third annual toy drive outside of Gigafactory New York. The Police Athletic League of Buffalo, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing the youth with various programs, participated.

#Buffalopal youth were thrilled to be the guests of the Tesla Owners club New York State 3rd annual toy drive outside #GigaNY

Thank you to @TOCNYS members for spreading joy this holiday season to our Youth! #supportyouth #teslacares #manythanks #seasonofgiving pic.twitter.com/OrvSszcAFm — PoliceAthleticLeague (@PalBuffalo) December 11, 2022

John P. Weiksnar John Weiksnar said it was a success and credited the Tesla staff and the nonprofit for coordinating. In November, the New York Tesla Club also collected 255 pounds of nonperishable food and hygiene items for FeedMore WNY, which was once two separate nonprofits that merged into one. Initially, it was Meals on Wheels for Western New York and the Food Bank of Western New York.

@elonmusk Our third annual #TOCNYS toy drive outside #GigaNY on 12/10/2022 was a total success! Many thanks to Tesla staff & @PalBuffalo for coordinating, and to @TOCNYS members for morphing frunks full of toys into instant smiles. . . . pic.twitter.com/LrJxjKe56n — John P. Weiksnar (@jpw1116) December 11, 2022

On the other side of the country, The Tesla Owners Club of San Joaquin Valley held a toy drive for Toys For Tots at Kettleman City, California.

Our 3rd #teslatoydrive with @ToysForTots_USA is coming up Dec 3rd at Kettleman, I sincerely hope you can make it. #Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/QZucVTAawf — TOC San Joaquin Valley (@SjvTesla) November 27, 2022

The Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley Club held its holiday toy drive and block party at Palo Alto Firestation #2. This was their second annual holiday drive in partnership with the Palo Alto Fire and Police Departments, which closed off the street for the event.

The Tesla Owners Club of East Bay Fremont held a toy drive that benefited Toys for Tots. The club had its own version of Santa Mode with cargo vans filled with donations to the charity. In a statement to Teslarati, the Tesla Owners Club of East Bay Fremont said:

“Seeing the consistency in which the Tesla community comes together every year to give back to those in need, is inspiring. Saving the planet and making life on it better can be one and the same.”

As the Holiday 🎄🎅🏼 season commences, on behalf of our @Tesla club, from Fremont to the 🌍: Happy Holidays. This was our own version of Santa Mode. Cargo Vans full of gifts! Santa photos for all! So proud to do our part in spreading cheer 🎁 in partnership with @ToysForTots_USA pic.twitter.com/GOclFP0FL8 — Tesla East Bay Fremont (@TeslaOwnersEBay) December 23, 2022

In Ohio, the Tesla Owners Club of Columbus raised funds to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which has helped some of its club members and the community. Club member Doug Sherwood shared his story.

“Eight years ago, my son was born six and a half weeks early. He was born at four pounds and six ounces. Children’s Hospital took care of him–24/7 care–and helped us feel comfortable holding him and caring for him.”

Our club is raising funds to support @nationwidekids – they've personally helped some of our members' families, and support many more in our community.

Please consider donating to support our toy drive this year – all proceeds go directly to Nationwide Children's hospital! pic.twitter.com/bY2nsqAOmn — Tesla Owners Columbus, OH (@TeslaOwnersCbus) December 2, 2022

