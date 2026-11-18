Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has responded to Elon Musk’s claim that the Federal Aviation Administration turned down free Starlink terminals before last week’s nationwide ground stop, saying the department chose a ground-based network after running into problems with an earlier version of the satellite service. Musk’s reply was a single emoji: “🤦‍♂️.”

Speaking at a press conference, Duffy said Starlink had been useful in some parts of the system. “I’ve worked well with Elon, and he, Starlink was a great solution for some of our assets in Alaska, but we sent Starlink, in one of its prior iterations, to our tech lab, and, there was some issues that we had to navigate, and we thought that the best method is to have a network that’s based on the ground,” Duffy said, according to a transcript published by ZeroHedge. “Now, I think what he’s doing with Starlink and the speed is remarkable, but, our airspace is very big. We have assets everywhere. And so, again, we used him for different parts of the airspace.”

Duffy did not dispute that the offer was made. He also did not say what problems the FAA found during testing.

The exchange started Monday, when Musk wrote on X, “Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were,” as Teslarati reported. That post came three days after the FAA grounded departures nationwide on November 13, when its legacy equipment became unstable as data flooded its telecommunications network at 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The FAA traced the flood to a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris had been installing a new router. Roughly 12,462 flights were canceled that day.

As I was saying … Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2026

Duffy has also signaled frustration with L3Harris, which runs the FAA’s current network. “I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one, but they own the network,” he said. “I can’t cancel the network that they own.” He has asked Congress for $50 billion to modernize air traffic control, arguing against “a patchwork, a fix to a system that’s critical for every single family.”

The FAA’s position on satellite links predates this week. In a July 2025 letter to lawmakers, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency “would not use Starlink (or any satellite service) as the sole communications technology” for safety-critical air traffic services. Reuters reported at the time that the FAA was not considering replacing its L3Harris and Verizon contracts with Starlink. Verizon’s FAA Enterprise Network Services contract, awarded in 2023, is valued at up to $2.4 billion over 15 years.

Musk first pressed the issue in February 2025, while he was leading the Department of Government Efficiency, writing that “the Verizon system is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk” before correcting himself days later to blame L3Harris. SpaceX said at the time it was supplying Starlink kits to the FAA at no cost and had no intent to take over any existing contract.