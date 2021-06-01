Tesla is officially planning to enter the restaurant business

By

Tesla has officially entered the restaurant business, as a new trademark application from the electric automaker is currently being processed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the USPTO website, Tesla has filed its traditional “T” design with the intent of covering the categories of “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, and take-out restaurant services.”

The USPTO says that the “application has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and has not yet been assigned to an examiner.” The documents were found by u/lgats on the TeslaMotors subreddit.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company would officially open a drive-in movie theater with a diner at a 62-stall Supercharging station set in Santa Monica, California. “Major new Supercharger station coming soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city!,” Musk said in a Tweet.

Teslarati reported in early March that the automaker had applied to launch its largest V3 Supercharging station yet, a 62-stall facility in Santa Monica that would have bathrooms, Cybertruck specific parking stalls, and would span across two vacant lots on Santa Monica Boulevard. The project was approved, but then put on delay by Santa Monica City Council members who prioritized the lots to be utilized for affordable housing. After another meeting, the lots were then turned back over to a potential Tesla Supercharger lot, as the real estate was exempt from the housing needs in Los Angeles.

Now that the project has been approved and put into motion, Tesla is making their trademarked “T” logo registered with the USPTO to be classified as “Miscellaneous” and “Advertising and Business.” It also states that the primary classification of the logo is for “Hotels and Restaurants – Services for providing food and drink; temporary accommodations.”

The drive-in-style Supercharger equipped with a 50’s-style diner has been in Elon Musk’s plans for several years. In 2018, the Tesla CEO said that he was planning to put an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.” After the Tweet, nothing really ever came out of Musk’s plans, until now.

Because Tesla’s “T” logo is registered within the automotive and energy industries and not the restaurant business, the company had to reapply its rights to utilize the design as a restaurant logo. Tesla also applied to use its full “Tesla” logo that spells out the company name, along with the company’s name written out in “Standard Characters,” the patent office applications say.

It seems that in the coming months, Tesla owners and enthusiasts will have more information about the restaurant given to them by Musk himself, who regularly updates Tesla news from his Twitter account.

