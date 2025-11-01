“Tesla Ride” program lets riders experience FSD and Grok AI in real-world demos

Tesla has launched a new service designed to make its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology familiar to all commuters.

Dubbed the “Tesla Ride” program, the initiative aims to bring supervised Full Self-Driving demos and Grok AI-guided experiences to consumers in real world trips.

How Tesla Ride Works

As per the official Tesla Ride website, the session will allow participants to sit in the driver’s seat while a Tesla Advisor rides shotgun as co-pilot. The Tesla Advisor then guides riders through the company’s latest supervised FSD features, comfort settings, and in-car entertainment. Participants would also be able to interact with Grok AI in the vehicles. Grok will be capable of answering questions during the ride, and it will even tell stories along the way.

Tesla noted, however, that Tesla Ride sessions are capped at 45 minutes each, and it requires participants to have a valid driver's license and insurance. Interested participants are also advised to call beforehand so they can schedule their Tesla Rides.



“We'll come to you and take you where you want to go. Hop in the driver's seat and a Tesla Advisor will join you as your co-pilot. They'll walk you through all of… pic.twitter.com/EIkCFnSJQP— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2025

Marketing push and reach

The Tesla Ride program runs across several markets from October into November, and in some locations into the end of December 2025. Participating states are numerous, from Michigan to Virginia to Illiois, Nevada, and California, among others. A look at the official webpage for Tesla Ride shows that the company is still taking a very cautious approach with the program, with disclaimers clearly stating that FSD Supervised does not make Teslas autonomous just yet.

Tesla’s focus on safety with FSD was highlighted recently by Senior Vice President for Automotive Tom Zhu. “Elon said it in 2021: “For self-driving, even if the road is painted completely wrong and a UFO lands in the middle of the road, the car still cannot crash and still needs to do the right thing.

“The prime directive for the autopilot system is: Don’t crash. That really overrides everything. No matter what the lines say or how the road is done, the thing that needs to happen is minimizing the probability of impact while getting you to your destination conveniently and comfortably,” the executive stated.