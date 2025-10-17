Tesla rival Xpeng shows off new flying car concept for 2027 release

Tesla rival Xpeng’s flying car unit has been rebranded as Aridge, and it recently showed off its new flying car concept that has 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range and can travel at speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour (224 MPH).

In Dubai earlier this week, Abridge showed off its new High-Speed Long-Range Full Tilt-Rotor Flying Car, which it aims to release in the Middle East as soon as 2027.

CEO and Vice President Du Chao said at the event on Monday that Aridge will pioneer new categories of flying cars under the brand, which was formerly called Aeroht. Aridge will focus on delivering cutting-edge, low-altitude products, aiming to make these types of aircraft more popular in the coming years.

At the event in Dubai, Aridge showcased its Land Aircraft Carrier, which completed the first overseas public demonstration of a manned flight for the modular flying car, CNEV Post reported.

So far, it has already accumulated 7,000 cumulative orders for the vehicle. 600 of them are going to the United Arab Emirates’ Ali & Sons Group, Qatar’s Almana Group, Kuwait’s AlSayer, and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE.

It was not the only thing Aridge showcased at the event, either. It also has a long-range hybrid flying car called the A868. This is the concept with the 500-kilometer (310-mile) range rating and the 360 kilometers per hour (224 MPH) top speed.

The A868 will target long-distance travel needs for consumers and will work alongside the Land Aircraft Carrier to build diversified low-altitude application scenarios that would be beneficial from a civilian and commercial standpoint.

The vehicles will be built at a new facility that was completed at the end of September, which is located in Guangzhou. It will be able to build 10,000 units with full-scale production and delivery scheduled to take off in 2026.