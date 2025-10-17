News
Tesla rival Xpeng shows off new flying car concept for 2027 release
Tesla rival Xpeng’s flying car unit has been rebranded as Aridge, and it recently showed off its new flying car concept that has 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range and can travel at speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour (224 MPH).
In Dubai earlier this week, Abridge showed off its new High-Speed Long-Range Full Tilt-Rotor Flying Car, which it aims to release in the Middle East as soon as 2027.
CEO and Vice President Du Chao said at the event on Monday that Aridge will pioneer new categories of flying cars under the brand, which was formerly called Aeroht. Aridge will focus on delivering cutting-edge, low-altitude products, aiming to make these types of aircraft more popular in the coming years.
At the event in Dubai, Aridge showcased its Land Aircraft Carrier, which completed the first overseas public demonstration of a manned flight for the modular flying car, CNEV Post reported.
So far, it has already accumulated 7,000 cumulative orders for the vehicle. 600 of them are going to the United Arab Emirates’ Ali & Sons Group, Qatar’s Almana Group, Kuwait’s AlSayer, and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE.
It was not the only thing Aridge showcased at the event, either. It also has a long-range hybrid flying car called the A868. This is the concept with the 500-kilometer (310-mile) range rating and the 360 kilometers per hour (224 MPH) top speed.
The A868 will target long-distance travel needs for consumers and will work alongside the Land Aircraft Carrier to build diversified low-altitude application scenarios that would be beneficial from a civilian and commercial standpoint.
The vehicles will be built at a new facility that was completed at the end of September, which is located in Guangzhou. It will be able to build 10,000 units with full-scale production and delivery scheduled to take off in 2026.
News
Tesla ramps production of its ‘new’ models at Giga Texas
The vehicles are being built at Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin, and there are plenty of units being built at the factory, based on a recent flyover by drone operator and plant observer Joe Tegtmeyer.
Tesla is ramping up production of its ‘new’ Model Y Standard at Gigafactory Texas just over a week after it first announced the vehicle on October 7.
Earlier this month, Tesla launched the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y “Standard,” their release of what it calls its affordable models. They are priced under $40,000, and although there was some noise surrounding the skepticism that they’re actually “affordable,” it appears things have been moving in the right direction.
The vehicles are being built at Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin, and there are plenty of units being built at the factory, based on a recent flyover by drone operator and plant observer Joe Tegtmeyer:
News: the @Tesla Model Y Standard production is well underway at Giga Texas today!
This consistent with what I was told to expect during the unveiling day last week!
The outbound lot had many Premium Model Y’s and @cybertruck too!
More coming soon! pic.twitter.com/WU489QKPLB
— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 16, 2025
The new Standard Tesla models are technically the company’s response to losing the $7,500 EV tax credit, which significantly impacts any company manufacturing electric vehicles.
However, it seems the loss of the credit is impacting others much more than it is Tesla.
As General Motors and Ford are scaling back their EV efforts because it is beginning to hurt their checkbooks, Tesla is moving forward with its roadmap to catalyze annual growth from a delivery perspective. While GM, Ford, and Stellantis are all known for their vehicles, Tesla is known for its prowess as a car company, an AI company, and a Robotics entity.
Elon Musk was right all along about Tesla’s rivals and EV subsidies
Tesla should have other vehicles coming in the next few years, especially as the Cybercab is evidently moving along with its preliminary processes, like crash testing and overall operational assessment.
It has been spotted at the Fremont Factory several times over the past couple of weeks, hinting that the vehicle could begin production sometime next year.
News
Tesla set to be impacted greatly in one of its strongest markets
Tesla could be greatly impacted in one of its strongest markets as the government is ready to eliminate a main subsidy for electric vehicles over the next two years.
In Norway, EV concentrations are among the strongest in the world, with over 98 percent of all new cars sold in September being electric powertrains. This has been a long-standing trend in the Nordic region, as countries like Iceland and Sweden are also highly inclined to buy EVs.
However, the Norwegian government is ready to abandon a subsidy program it has in place, as it has effectively achieved what it set out to do: turn consumers to sustainability.
This week, Norway’s Finance Minister, Jens Stoltenberg, said it is time to consider phasing out the benefits that are given to those consumers who choose to buy an EV.
Stoltenberg said this week (via Reuters):
“We have had a goal that all new passenger cars should be electric by 2025, and … we can say that the goal has been achieved. Therefore, the time is ripe to phase out the benefits.”
EV subsidies in Norway include reduced value-added tax (VAT) on cheaper models, lower road and toll fees, and even free parking in some areas.
The government also launched programs that would reduce taxes for companies and fleets. Individuals are also exempt from the annual circulation tax and fuel-related taxes.
In 2026, changes will already be made. Norway will lower its EV tax exemption to any vehicle priced at over 300,000 crowns ($29,789.40), down from the current 500,000, which equates to about $49,500.
This would eliminate each of the Tesla Model Y’s trim levels from tax exemption status. In 2027, the VAT exemptions will be completely removed. Not a single EV on the market will be able to help owners escape from tax-exempt status.
There is some pushback on the potential loss of subsidies and benefits, and some groups believe that the loss of the programs will regress the progress EVs have made.
Christina Bu, head of the Norwegian EV Association, said:
“I worry that sudden and major changes will make more people choose fossil-fuel cars again, and I think everyone agrees that we don’t want to go back there.”
Elon Musk
Elon Musk was right all along about Tesla’s rivals and EV subsidies
With the loss of the $7,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Credit, it looks as if Tesla CEO Elon Musk was right all along.
As the tax credit’s loss starts to take effect, car companies that have long relied on the $7,500 credit to create sales for themselves are starting to adjust their strategies for sales and their overall transition to electrification.
On Tuesday, General Motors announced it would include a $1.6 billion charge in its upcoming quarterly earnings results from its EV investments.
Ford said in late September that it expects demand for its EVs to be cut in half. Stellantis is abandoning its plan to have only EVs being produced in Europe by 2030, and Chrysler, a brand under the Stellantis umbrella, is bailing on lofty EV sales targets here in the U.S.
How Tesla could benefit from the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ that axes EV subsidies
The tax credit and EV subsidies have achieved what many of us believed they were doing: masking car companies from the truth about their EV demand. Simply put, their products are not priced attractively enough for what they offer, and there is no true advantage to buying EVs developed by legacy companies.
These tax credits have helped companies simply compete with Tesla, nothing more and nothing less. Without them, their products likely would not have done as well as they have. That’s why these companies are now suddenly backtracking.
It’s something Elon Musk has said all along.
Back in January, during the Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call, Musk said:
“I think it would be devastating for our competitors and for Tesla slightly. But, long term, it probably actually helps Tesla, that would be my guess.”
In July of last year, Musk said on X:
“Take away all the subsidies. It will only help Tesla.”
Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla.
Also, remove subsidies from all industries!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024
Over the past few years, Tesla has started to lose its market share in the U.S., mostly because more companies have entered the EV manufacturing market and more models are being offered.
Nobody has been able to make a sizeable dent in what Tesla has done, and although its market share has gotten smaller, it still holds nearly half of all EV sales in the U.S.
Tesla’s EV Market Share in the U.S. By Year
-
- 2020 – 79%
- 2021 – 72%
- 2022 – 62%
- 2023 – 55%
- 2024 – 49%
As others are adjusting to what they believe will be tempered demand for their EVs, Tesla has just reported its strongest quarter in company history, with just shy of half a million deliveries.
Will Tesla thrive without the EV tax credit? Five reasons why they might
Although Tesla benefited from the EV tax credit, particularly last quarter, some believe it will have a small impact since it has been lost. The company has many other focuses, with its main priority appearing to be autonomy and AI.
One thing is for sure: Musk was right.
Tesla rival Xpeng shows off new flying car concept for 2027 release
Tesla ramps production of its ‘new’ models at Giga Texas
Tesla set to be impacted greatly in one of its strongest markets
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress
Tesla has a new first with its Supercharger network
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Tesla launches ‘Mad Max’ Full Self-Driving Speed Profile, its fastest yet
-
News1 day ago
Tesla just teased something crazy with the next Full Self-Driving update
-
News20 hours ago
Tesla exec hints at FSD Mad Max mode’s killer feature
-
Elon Musk12 hours ago
Elon Musk was right all along about Tesla’s rivals and EV subsidies
-
News2 days ago
Tesla reportedly places large order for robot parts, hinting that Optimus V3 design is all but finalized
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Starship’s next chapter: SpaceX eyes tower catch after flawless Flight 11
-
News14 hours ago
Tesla ownership without home charging: Here’s how it’s done
-
News2 days ago
Tesla makes big move with its Insurance program