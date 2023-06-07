Tesla Roadster trio abandoned in China takes an ‘indefinite’ turn

By

The Trio of Tesla Roadsters that were found abandoned in China last month have taken an “indefinite” turn, as bidding wars have continued and prices for the three cars have swelled to $2 million.

Tesla’s OG Roadster was the first vehicle the company created, and for years, it has been a highly-sought after car model that historians and collectors have wanted in their repertoire. Many of the units that are still available for purchase are in great condition but have miles on them.

In May, Gruber Motors became aware of a trio of three Roadsters that were left in an abandoned container in China. The odometers are extremely low but it was not known what condition the battery packs were in. After years of stagnation, it is believed they are more than likely beyond operational function, but it is still not known.

Details about the vehicles have come forward, and it was revealed the three vehicles were purchased by a now-defunct automaker in China, which intended to use them for Research and Development purposes. The business ran out of money and closed, and the cars have sat in this container for the past decade.

Bidding is being handled by Gruber Motors, and the most recent bid for the trio of Roadsters is $2 million. Bidding was set to end on June 2nd, but now, it is being extended for the second time, with no end date in sight.

Bidding is being extended “indefinitely,” Gruber writes, as it plans to transfer the cars to Dubai so bidders can look at the vehicles without red tape:

“Many thanks to all the bidders. Due to the recent preparations for moving the cars to Dubai, which will allow immediate bidder viewing without red tape and permits, all of which will take about 2-3 weeks with transport, and loading/unloading, we are extending the bid closure date to indefinite at this time.

We are continuing to accept bids at this time, and if the cars have not sold before arriving in Dubai, we will post if and when the cars are available for viewing at the free zone in Dubai.”

Bidding is set to continue for the foreseeable future, and the vehicles will continue to increase in price, and it is obvious why: these three cars are a piece of electric vehicle history and with no miles on their odometers, they are in perfect, original condition.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Roadster trio abandoned in China takes an ‘indefinite’ turn