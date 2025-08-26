Tesla Robotaxi geofence expansion enters Plaid Mode and includes a surprise

Tesla has expanded its Robotaxi geofence in Austin for the third time since its launch in late June, and the company added a big surprise with this new service area.

After launching on June 22, Tesla’s driverless Robotaxi service has been expanded three times. Its initial launch was about 20 square miles in size. The first expansion occurred on July 14 and was roughly 42 miles large, more than double the initial geofence size.

The second expansion occurred on August 3 and brought the total service area to roughly 80 square miles.

Now, on August 26, the Robotaxi geofence has expanded once again, and is estimated to be about 170 square miles.

Tesla has expanded its Robotaxi geofence in Austin once again! This is the third time the service area has expanded!

The expansion of the Robotaxi geofence seemed to show the company’s focus on getting the service to the areas East and West of downtown was an utmost priority.

We reported on the Bee Cave region of the Austin suburbs being a place where Robotaxi validation vehicles were spotted testing in recent days.

Bee Cave is included in the new geofence.

However, that is not the biggest addition to the geofence, and it’s not even close. Tesla added a major area to the new geofence, one that fans of the company will absolutely love: Tesla Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas is now available in the new Robotaxi geofence

The big question that remains is whether Tesla is expanding the size of its fleet of Robotaxi vehicles in Austin. There have been many questions about the expansions of the fleet and not necessarily the geofence, and while the latter is certainly considered progress, Tesla will need to enable more Robotaxi into the vehicle population to handle the additional rides.

Tesla has been planning to do so, but is still prioritizing safety and does not want to rush any part of the Robotaxi process.

Tesla is also looking to expand to new cities altogether. It is currently moving toward a Robotaxi launch in Florida, Arizona, and Nevada, and has also opened up job postings for Robotaxi operators in New York.