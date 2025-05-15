Connect with us

Elon Musk

Tesla seems to have fixed one of Full Self-Driving’s most annoying features

Tesla seems to have resolved an issue that many users of the Full Self-Driving suite complained about recently.

Published

1 hour ago

on

tesla cabin facing camera
Tesla's Cabin-facing camera is used to monitor driver attentiveness. (Credit: Andy Slye/YouTube)

Tesla seems to have listened to drivers and owners who complained about a very annoying feature that monitors the eyes of the vehicle operator while using the Full Self-Driving suite.

Earlier this month, owners complained that versions of Full Self-Driving Supervised were too quick to alert drivers of their eyes going off the road, which is required for operation.

Tesla to fix an FSD driver monitoring annoyance, Elon Musk hints

If you’re doing something as simple as adjusting HVAC settings or changing Autopilot speed offset, the cabin-facing camera would alert the driver that their eyes need to be on the road.

It was incredibly quick to warn you, and many argued that changing these features while the vehicle is using FSD is safer than doing it while operating the car manually.

After several complaints, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he agreed with the fact that FSD would warn drivers so quickly. When a user on X noted that “I can’t even glance at the display to add a nav stop without getting yelled at” and stated it was what they hated most about FSD, Musk replied, “You’re right.”

Tesla is now rolling out a new update of the FSD suite with v13.2.9, which includes various improvements. One of which appears to be a less dramatic driver monitoring system, which includes perhaps a slightly longer grace period before it will alert you to look at the road.

Several owners are reporting they’ve noticed a change, with it being less restrictive than previously:

Driver monitoring is very important, considering people do abuse FSD and its capabilities. It is important to pay attention, even if you are overwhelmingly confident in the abilities of FSD, because, in the event of an accident, Tesla will be the one to take the bad publicity for it.

This is even if the driver is found liable for the accident.

However, from personal experience, the alerts it gave were slightly dramatic, and I felt that they were over the top. I was admonished by the driver monitoring system for simply adjusting the Autopilot speed offset.

Many owners welcome this change. FSD is being refined with every update, becoming more robust, accurate, and less naggy with its requests.

Elon Musk

Tesla’s Elon Musk clarifies shocking Optimus fact

Musk clarified that while Optimus is already impressive today, it is still very far from its planned final form.

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 15, 2025

By

Credit: Tesla Optimus/X

This week has been a tour de force of Tesla Optimus demonstrations. But even with the humanoid robot’s already impressive capabilities, CEO Elon Musk dropped a comment that truly made Optimus even more exciting. 

Inasmuch as Optimus today is likely one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the industry, it is still nothing close to what Tesla really wants to create.

Optimus Demonstrations

Optimus’ demonstrations this week caught headlines because they showed the humanoid robot performing impressive dance moves. Initially, a video posted by Elon Musk on social media platform X showed Optimus dancing while being tethered to a cable. A follow up video upped the ante, with Optimus performing actual ballet moves without any support.

Comments from Tesla Vice President of Optimus (Tesla Bot) Milan Kovac revealed that the humanoid robot’s movements were fully learned in simulation and zero-shot transferred to real without extra training. Elon Musk later joked that he would be accompanied by a troupe of dancing Optimus robots at the 2024 Tesla Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Not Even Close

But in another follow-up comment on X, Musk clarified that while Optimus is already impressive today, it is still very far from its planned final form. This was quite surprising as the humanoid robot is already in initial production at the Fremont Factory. Even in its current state, Optimus also looks production-ready. Elon Musk even noted that Optimus robots are just walking around Tesla’s factories today around the clock, charging themselves as needed.

Credit: @heydave7/X

With this in mind, one could wonder what Optimus’ final form could really be like. While the humanoid robot’s current iteration is already pretty sleek, perhaps Tesla is still developing Optimus until its appearance could mirror the robot’s static display model that the company showed off back in 2021. That Optimus model featured very human proportions and joints, making it look more like an android from a sci-fi flick than a humanoid robot with obvious mechanical parts.

Elon Musk

Tesla recruits data collection operators for Optimus bot development

Published

2 days ago

on

May 14, 2025

By

(Credit: Elon Musk | X)

Tesla is recruiting Data Collection Operators to propel the development of its Optimus humanoid robot. The new hires will be critical in supporting Tesla’s data collection team to refine the Optimus bot.

The primary responsibilities of Data Collection Operators include gathering data, addressing engineering requests, and providing equipment feedback. Candidates must demonstrate data-driven decision-making and enthusiasm for robotics.

“We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of [the] Tesla Bot,” Tesla noted.

Available shifts for Tesla’s Data Collection Operators include 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM, or 12:00 AM–8:30 AM, with flexibility for overtime and weekend work.

Operators will walk pre-determined test routes daily, wearing motion capture suits and Virtual Reality headsets to perform specific movements based on project needs. Requirements include the ability to walk over seven hours daily while carrying up to 30 pounds, a height between 5’6” and 6’, and comfort with extended VR use. Candidates must also exhibit hand/eye coordination, body awareness, and the ability to travel up to 25% of the time with daily regional driving.

Elon Musk recently showcased Optimus advancements, sharing a dance video highlighting the Tesla bot’s agility and swift progress. Optimus has evolved significantly since its 2022 debut at AI Day, where semi-functional prototypes walked and moved arms. Critics initially questioned its reliance on remote control, but Tesla’s ongoing efforts are silencing doubters.

Morgan Stanley analysts project a $5 trillion market for humanoid robots by mid-century, with Tesla’s Optimus poised to capitalize in industrial and commercial applications. As Tesla pushes the boundaries of robotics, the Data Collection Operator roles underscore its commitment to innovation.

With Optimus advancing, Tesla’s recruitment reflects its strategic focus on AI and robotics. The data collected will refine the Optimus bot. Tesla Optimus could transform industries and position Tesla as a leader in the humanoid robot market, aligning with Musk’s vision for a tech-driven future.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s $56B pay package under review by new Tesla committee  

Tesla forms a special board committee to reassess Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation. New performance-based options may be on the table for Musk.

Published

2 days ago

on

May 14, 2025

By

Wcamp9, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Tesla’s board has established a special committee to evaluate CEO Elon Musk’s pay package. The move comes as the company navigates a pivotal shift in its strategic direction.

According to the Financial Times, the new committee could craft a new stock options package. The committee, comprising Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm and independent director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, is tasked with reviewing Musk’s compensation, noted sources familiar with the matter.

The group will explore alternative compensation methods for Musk’s past contributions if the 2018 $56 billion pay package is not reinstated. Any new stock options would be tied to Tesla meeting financial, operational, and share price targets. Musk’s 2018 pay package is currently under appeal.

Last month, Tesla disclosed the formation of a special committee to address compensation matters involving Musk, though details were sparse. In March 2025, Musk appealed to restore his record-breaking $56 billion compensation, arguing that Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathleen McCormick made “multiple legal errors” in rescinding it. The appeal began on March 11, 2025. Musk along with current and former Tesla directors are challenging McCormick’s application of the entire fairness standard in her ruling.

Advertisement

Tesla is at a crossroads as it pushes forward with robotaxis and humanoid robots. This shift repositions Tesla as an AI and robotics leader rather than a traditional automaker. Elon Musk is Tesla’s largest shareholder, holding a 13% stake. Earlier this month, Denholm refuted a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the board was seeking a replacement for Musk, reaffirming his central role in the company.

The committee’s review underscores Tesla’s efforts to align Musk’s compensation with its evolving goals amid legal and strategic challenges. As the appeal progresses and Tesla doubles down on AI-driven innovation, the outcome could shape the company’s leadership and market trajectory. With Musk’s vision steering Tesla toward uncharted territory, the compensation debate highlights the high stakes of balancing shareholder value with transformative ambition.

