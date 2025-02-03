By

Japanese automaker Honda Motor aims to launch a next-generation car factory in Ohio for over $1 billion.

Honda is investing heavily in Ohio. It initially announced an investment of $700 million in the Buckeye state and quickly increased its investment to more than $1 billion.

The Japanese automaker has a growing EV hub in Ohio, and it wants to set a global standard in electric vehicle production through its manufacturing operations in that state. To achieve its goal, Honda is installing six giga presses in its Ohio EV hub, taking a page right out of Tesla’s book.

Besides the $1 billion investment into vehicle production, Honda is also investing $3.5 billion into a battery plant. Honda plans to create a new cell manufacturing system at its battery plant for upcoming EV battery cases.

“The Honda EV hub in Ohio is establishing the global standard for EV production for people, for technology, and for processes. As we expand EV production regionally and globally, this is the footprint and the characteristic performance that will be used,” commented Mike Fischer, the head of Honda’s lead for battery electric vehicle project in North America.

