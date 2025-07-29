Tesla sends cryptic message that Robotaxi expansion is imminent

Tesla has sent a cryptic message that the expansion of its Robotaxi platform is imminent in an area that the company indicated is a target of the ride-hailing service.

Tesla Robotaxi is currently available in Austin, Texas, but the company has stated for some time that its intention is to expand to California, among other states.

Now, it seems that Tesla is closer than ever to launching Robotaxi in California, based on a new message it sent to users of its Robotaxi app.

We received the message over the weekend, and it required us to accept and agree to new terms. Here’s what it said:

“If your ride is taking place outside of California, it is being conducted autonomously…If your ride is taking place in California, it is being conducted with a safety driver using FSD (Supervised) pursuant to authority from the California Public Utilities Commission.”

🚨 Tesla Robotaxi is close to offering rides in California based on this new message we got in our app. There is no geofence currently set up in the Bay Area, but we’ll monitor it moving forward. pic.twitter.com/ZrKAqDqQs9 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 26, 2025

The message basically states that Tesla’s Robotaxi rides in Austin will differ from the ones that take place in California in a big way.

In Texas, there is nobody in the driver’s seat. There is a Safety Monitor in the passenger’s seat who simply ensures that everything goes smoothly:

In California, there will be a monitor in the driver’s seat, so it will essentially be the same as taking a ride in a vehicle with Full Self-Driving (Supervised).

This will, without a doubt, be a vocal point of the skeptics of the Robotaxi program, but for now, it is proof of Tesla’s “paranoid” focus on safety.

There has not been any established geofence in California within the Robotaxi app, so the program is not yet active in the state. However, it seems the release of the Robotaxi platform in the Golden State is imminent.