Shocking Tesla Sentry Mode video shows man allegedly setting Model S on fire

A Tesla Sentry Mode video has helped a Model S owner get authorities on his side following a shocking incident involving a man, some gas cans, and one extremely burned electric car. The incident resulted in a Tesla Model S being set on fire.

J.R. Harriston noted that he was visiting a friend in Spokane, Washington, when he found his car ablaze. As could be seen in the vehicle’s Sentry Mode video, a man walked up to the all-electric sedan with what appeared to be two cans of gas. The man then poured the liquid into the Tesla, and a few seconds later, the car was engulfed in flames.

“I can’t fathom myself wanting to set fire to anything for any political reason, whatever. I just, I don’t get it,” Harrison told local news outlet KREM2.

Harrison noted that he was extremely disappointed about the incident. He stated that he had only owned the Tesla for just over a year, and that the vehicle was his dream car. To add insult to injury, a motive for the incident has not been reported as of yet.

What’s more, the Model S owner shared that the authorities only really helped when they saw the Tesla Sentry Mode video.

“The lieutenant or sheriff, whoever they have to do a report, take pictures, etc., he was trying to dismiss the thing like, the battery exploding on itself or like it spontaneously combusting. And I was like, ‘Bro, there’s no way. That doesn’t happen.’ I showed him the video and he’s like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s arson, for sure.’ And then, you know, they became a lot more helpful,” Harrison said.

But while Harrison is extremely disappointed about his vehicle’s fate, he noted that he is at least hoping that the suspect will be found and held responsible.

“Hopefully, we can at least find the guy, right? Because if there’s a guy walking around, just setting stuff on fire, like, come on, man, he needs to be taken off the street sooner than later. Especially because I have friends in that area. You know, and hopefully, he’s not targeting more than just arson, but we don’t know,” he said.

