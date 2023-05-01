Two Teslas become first vehicles climate activists blocked in anti-fossil fuel protest

By

Two Tesla vehicles ended up being the first cars that were blocked by climate activists who were protesting fossil fuels. A number of the activists were later arrested.

As noted in a News 2 Share report, the activists opted to hold their protest during rush hour. This ended up causing a traffic jam in the area. What was quite ironic in the whole situation was the fact that the first vehicles that the activists blocked ended up being Teslas, which use no fossil fuels at all when they operate.

The protest sparked a lot of complaints from motorists who were blocked from traveling on the road. One woman walked up to the protesters, explaining that she had been unemployed and she had an interview on that day. The motorist expressed concerns about her family’s welfare if she missed her interview, but the protesters did not budge.

Drivers blocked by climate activists parted to make way for police to arrive.



Officers attempted negotiating the activists into freeing up at least one lane, but some insisted they would stay put until arrested.



All video in thread by @wallendupraw for @N2Sreports. pic.twitter.com/rSbNGYSZch — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) April 27, 2023

Another motorist caught on video was a man who appeared to be a doctor, who stated that he had patients waiting for him. While speaking with the protesters, he advised the group to hold their protest on the side of the road instead so that they do not impede traffic. The protesters, however, refused to budge.

While addressing the news outlet, the activists noted that they were protesting fossil fuels, as well as any fossil fuel-related projects that the Biden administration is planning.

Here is the @N2Sreports video of the “Declare Emergency” shut down of the GW Parkway yesterday morning (which preceded today’s incident where they smeared paint in an art museum.)



As always, all footage is available to license. Filmed by @wallendupraw.https://t.co/Z4p3eouFTo — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) April 28, 2023

Officers later attempted to negotiate with the activists, asking them to free up at least one lane, but to no avail. The authorities then explained that since the activists were on the Virginia side of the border near DC, they could face a Class 1 misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine and a year in jail for blocking the roads.

Despite the warnings, three of the protesters refused to leave. Three of the climate activists were ultimately arrested, and traffic was reopened. The entire incident lasted for about half an hour.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Two Teslas become first vehicles climate activists blocked in anti-fossil fuel protest