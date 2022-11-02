By

Tesla seems to be feeling the holiday spirit, with the electric vehicle maker launching some fresh items on its official Shop. In true Tesla fashion, one of the new items sold out extremely quickly.

Tesla’s new merchandise was comprised of a fairly large 72×50 inch blanket aptly named the “Tesla…& Chill Blanket” that sells for $150, as well as a “Model X-mas Sweater” that costs $65. Both items feature a unique pattern showing the company’s S3XY electric vehicle lineup, Supercharger stalls, and the Cybertruck.

Tesla was particularly playful with its description for the “Tesla…& Chill Blanket,” with the company noting that the item is “Just what you need to set the mood for Romance Mode.” Tesla also described the blanket as “complete with a debossed vegan suede T logo patch on both sides, this hand-linked jacquard knit is made from ultra-fine 100% recycled polyester chenille.”

Tesla’s “Model X-mas Sweater” features a similar pattern as the “Tesla…& Chill Blanket”, but its red and white color gives it a more festive flair. At $65, the item is also more affordable, especially since the product spans sizes from XS to 3XL.

“Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, our limited-edition Model X-mas Sweater will keep you warm all season long. With a festive pattern featuring the S3XY vehicle lineup, Supercharger, lightning bolt silhouette and Tesla wordmark, this hand-linked knit is the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Made from 100% hypoallergenic acrylic to be extra soft and cozy,” Tesla wrote in the item’s description.

Similar to Tesla’s other items like the Cyberwhistle and Giga Texas Belt Buckle, one of the new items has now been sold out. As of writing, Tesla’s “Model X-mas Sweater” is out of stock, with the company simply asking its Shop’s visitors if they wish to be informed of the item’s availability when it gets restocked.

Tesla may not advertise traditionally, but the company has a strong, recognizable brand. This was hinted at by how fast some of the company’s novelty items tend to sell out once they go live. In the case of collectibles such as the Tesla Tequila, the products even make it to websites like eBay, where they are sold for a hefty markup by scalpers.

