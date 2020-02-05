Tesla to utilize side cameras to help drivers back up, confirms Elon Musk

Tesla owners may soon have the benefit of using the side cameras of their vehicles when backing up. Elon Musk confirmed that such functionality can be added in future updates after a brief exchange with a Tesla owner on Twitter.
Tesla vehicles have eight cameras that practically serve as the eyes of the vehicle, giving it a 360-degree view of its environment. When backing up though, drivers rely only on the rearview camera and sensors to park. Being able to utilize the side cameras will give drivers a better view of any spots they want to back up into, thereby reducing annoying incidents of wheel rash, dings, or in some cases, dents.
The rear view camera has ample ability to see a max distance of 50 meters while the rearward looking side cameras and the forward looking cameras have a view of 100 meters and 80 meters, respectively.
The ability to add vehicle features via over the air updates gives Tesla a huge advantage over legacy vehicle manufacturers. Such OTA software updates have given the Model 3, Model S, and Model X improved performance, enhanced functionality, and new features. Even Teslas that have already been on the road still get improvements, and almost all of these updates (save for the Acceleration Boost Upgrade that was offered for Model 3 owners) are rolled out for free.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves to interact with the community of Tesla vehicle owners and fans via Twitter and this practice provides the electric carmaker the valuable feedback from owners who use the vehicles in the real world. This is one of the reasons why the Cybertruck, an otherwise polarizing vehicle, included many features that were suggested by the community.
Recently, Musk also confirmed that future updates will let Tesla vehicles create micro maps that would help owners avoid potholes. These micro maps will also be shared with fellow Tesla owners who can use them when they drive on the same road. In earlier Twitter conversations, Elon Musk also nodded on the idea of adding a feature that will help protect bicyclists from unintended door openings or more commonly referred to as “dooring.”
Another simple but useful feature also brought up during conversations with Tesla owners on Twitter is Nap Mode. This feature will allow users to sleep in the car while the climate control of their Tesla is on and wake up to an alarm clock.