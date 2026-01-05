Tesla stands to gain from Elon Musk’s rekindled friendship with President Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are back in each other’s good graces, and after a lengthy period where the two were at odds, the pair seemed to make up back in September.

The two were spotted at dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach over the weekend, which was followed by a press conference on Air Force One, where the President called Musk, “great.”

He continued:

“He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well-meaning person.”

Musk previously had a position in Trump’s White House, as he was in charge of reducing government spending and waste by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk stepped back from his role in the government last year to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as well as other projects.

Advertisement -->

Trump tonight on @elonmusk: “Elon’s great. He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well meaning person.” pic.twitter.com/QUprw06bie — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 5, 2026

However, Musk, back in Trump’s good graces, stands to get some assistance for Tesla from the White House moving forward, especially as he and the President are back to being friends and allies.

Reduced Scrutiny from a Regulatory Standpoint

Tesla has been the subject of several National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probes, including ones that dive into Autopilot and Full Self-Driving and incidents involving the two.

Trump has already initiated a more relaxed environment for autonomous vehicle oversight. Last January, he proposed a voluntary framework system for self-driving vehicles, which reduced barriers for companies involved with autonomy.

Advertisement -->

In April, he relaxed crash reporting and exemptions for autonomous vehicles, creating a clearer pathway for companies to innovate and easing compliance burdens.

In September, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy led efforts to update FMVSS, eliminating redundant human-driver requirements. This aimed to create a single national standard, boosting deployment and eliminating much of the bureaucracy that stalls innovation.

Favorable Autonomous Vehicle Framework

Some of the moves that were mentioned previously will assist Tesla in rolling out its Robotaxi network across the country, and although it currently has to go through the process on a state-level, things could become easier for Tesla and other companies exploring self-driving vehicles.

Musk could have a direct line to Trump that would help create fewer regulatory barriers for the companies involved in developing autonomous vehicles, which would directly benefit Tesla, but also its competitors like Waymo.

Protection from International Competition via Trade Policies

It is no secret that the President is focused on domesticating manufacturing, AI efforts, and everything in between. This is enforced by the tariffs the White House enforced last year, which have prioritized U.S.-based companies.

Advertisement -->

This could shield Tesla from potential foreign competitors, especially ones like BYD, which have been formidable opponents.

Overall, these gains stem from a more aligned political environment, where Musk’s influence could prioritize deregulation over enforcement; this leads to more innovation and relaxed regulations, but there are some risks. However, outcomes are dependent on the depth of President Trump and Musk’s reconciliation.

Long-term benefits to Tesla would require concrete policy actions.