BYD profit surges 100.4% as smart EVs drive growth
China’s leading automaker, BYD, reported a 100.4% profit surge in the first quarter, partly driven by its smart electric vehicle (EV) features. BYD’s net profit reached 9.2 billion yuan ($1.26 billion), exceeding the company’s earlier forecast of RMB 8.5 billion ($1.1 billion) to RMB 10 billion ($1.3 billion), according to a Friday stock filing.
The Chinese automaker’s revenue for the quarter hit RMB 170.4 billion ($23 billion), up 36.4% year-on-year, though growth slowed from the prior quarter’s 52.7% rise. BYD’s dominance in China grew stronger, with its market share climbing to 13.6% from 12.1% a year earlier. The company’s “God’s Eye” driver-assistance system–now standard across its lineup at no extra cost–and a new supercharging EV platform have fueled its edge.
Industry observers noted that BYD’s strides with God’s Eye and EV supercharging platform have encouraged Leapmotor, Geely, and Toyota to push harder with their affordable smart EVs. BYD’s strategy of slashing prices while enhancing technology has roiled the market, solidifying its lead in China’s fiercely competitive EV sector.
Beyond its home market, BYD aims to export 800,000 vehicles this year. However, its European expansion has faced hurdles. The Chinese company’s rapid response to its European challenges reflects its broader ambition to dominate global EV markets.
BYD’s ability to combine affordability with advanced features has pressured competitors to adapt, intensifying the global race for EV supremacy. In China, BYD’s price war shows no signs of slowing, with its market share gains signaling robust demand for its smart, cost-competitive vehicles. As BYD refines its international strategy, its first-quarter performance underscores its growing influence in the automotive industry.
Note: BYD sells hybrids and internal combustion engine cars alongside its electric vehicles.
D.C. suspect faces charges for vandalizing Tesla vehicles
49-year-old Justin Fisher hit 4 Teslas across D.C. in March. Prosecutor says the acts were meant to “suppress political speech.”
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with vandalizing Tesla vehicles across Northeast D.C., with authorities labeling the acts as domestic terrorism. Tesla vandalism attacks increased in the first quarter.
Justin Fisher, 49, faces four misdemeanor counts of defacing public or private property for incidents between March 1 and March 21, 2025, U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith announced.
Court documents outline Fisher’s alleged offenses, which targeted Tesla vehicles owned by multiple victims. The first case of Tesla vandalism occurred on March 1 at 10:11 a.m. in the 200 block of K Street, followed by a second on March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 11th Street. The third time Fisher reportedly vandalized a Tesla was on March 8 at 8:05 a.m. in the 600-700 blocks of F Street. The last time the suspect vandalized a Tesla was on March 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of G Street. Fisher was arrested on April 1, 2025, by the Metropolitan Police Department, which continues to investigate the cases.
“The so-called ‘Tesla Takedown’ is domestic terrorism, and my team is taking it on front and center,” said U.S. Attorney Martin. “These attacks are not just an attack on someone’s property. They are meant to intimidate and suppress political speech and shut down the marketplace of ideas,” Martin said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.
“If you target Tesla and break the law, then you can expect consequences,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will not tolerate such criminal acts.”
Fisher appeared in Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance. His initial status hearing is set for June 10, 2025. The misdemeanor charges carry significant weight due to their domestic terrorism designation, signaling a broader crackdown on ideologically driven property crimes. The attacks highlight tensions surrounding Tesla, which has faced scrutiny and admiration alike from the public.
The case underscores the challenges of balancing free expression with criminal accountability. As the investigation unfolds, authorities aim to clarify Fisher’s motives.
Tesla Robotaxi benefits from Trump’s new self-driving rules
Trump admin eases self-driving rules. Tesla could launch FSD faster. Austin Robotaxi launch now looks even stronger.
The Tesla Robotaxi network will benefit from U.S. President Trump’s new self-driving rules.
The Trump administration is loosening regulations to support U.S. automakers like Tesla in developing self-driving cars. The United States government aims to outpace Chinese competitors in autonomous vehicle development. The policy shift, which was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday, targets federal safety rules and crash reporting requirements to accelerate autonomous vehicle innovation.
The Transportation Department outlined exemptions allowing U.S. companies to bypass specific safety regulations for self-driving vehicles used in research, demonstrations, and non-commercial settings. Previously, such exemptions were applied mainly to foreign vehicles with standards different from those in the United States. The department also plans to streamline crash reporting rules, which Elon Musk has criticized, and move toward a unified national standard, replacing fragmented state regulations.
“We’re in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. “Our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard.”
The regulatory changes align with Tesla’s ambitions in autonomous driving, particularly related to its Robotaxi network. On Wednesday, Musk confirmed during a Tesla investor call that the company is prepared to launch self-driving Tesla robotaxis in Austin, Texas, by June. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, a cornerstone of its robotaxi plans, could benefit from the eased rules, expediting testing and deployment.
The exemptions are designed to level the playing field for U.S. automakers, giving Tesla and others more flexibility to innovate. The administration aims to foster a competitive environment against Chinese firms advancing in autonomous vehicle technology by simplifying crash reporting and harmonizing regulations. Industry observers note China’s aggressive push for self-driving tech has pressured U.S. policymakers to act.
Tesla’s Austin Robotaxi rollout will be a key testbed for its FSD software under the new regulatory framework. The company has been refining FSD, with recent updates showcasing improved performance. The Transportation Department’s move could accelerate Tesla’s timeline for scaling its autonomous fleet, a critical step toward Musk’s vision of the Robotaxi network.
The policy shift underscores a broader U.S. strategy to maintain technological leadership. With Tesla at the forefront, the loosened rules could reshape the self-driving landscape, positioning American automakers to challenge global rivals.
Kia gains Tesla Supercharger access and issues a big apology
Kia gained Tesla Supercharger access and respect from Tesla fans in the same day.
Kia has announced that owners of the EV6, EV9, and Niro EVs have officially gained access to over 21,500 Tesla Supercharger locations in North America.
However, its announcement also contained an apology to Tesla.
First, Kia said that its three EV offerings will have access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger Network. More than 40,000 DC fast chargers are available to Kia EV drivers, a major uptick as Tesla Supercharger access nearly doubles the number of accessible piles.
Sean Yoon, President of Kia North America and Kia America, said:
“Kia is committed to an exceptional ownership experience, and expanding the network of available DC fast chargers to our EV customers is an important component to maintaining the brand’s leadership in electrified mobility. Now, with access to the Tesla Supercharger network of DC fast chargers, our EV owners can feel even more confident in their decision to purchase or lease a fully electric Kia vehicle.”
Kia owners who have a CCS1 Charging Port will have access to an NACS adapter through dealerships. This will enable compatibility, as current inlets are not NACS, the port that Tesla utilizes.
However, Kia will eliminate the need for this adapter starting with the 2025 EV6 and 2026 EV9. These will come standard with NACS inlets.
We mentioned Kia included somewhat of an apology to Tesla, which is related to social media posts from “certain Nordic distributors,” as the company puts it:
Kia paid for a front page ad on Finland’s largest newspaper to mock Elon Musk and Tesla.
Translation: “Oh, These Days of Life. If you’re unsure about driving an american electric car, welcome to the Helsinki Exhibition Centre to admire the cars of the new age.”
It’s a play on… pic.twitter.com/XfwOJVIGll
— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) April 5, 2025
Kia said in its announcement:
“Kia America is aware of marketing posts by certain Nordic distributors. These initiatives were developed entirely independently by those distributors, without direction from Kia America, Kia Europe or Kia Global. We want it to be clear that these posts do not reflect the position of Kia America, and we remain committed to clear and professional communication that reflects our values.”
The company also said that it “condemns the recent attacks that disrupt the availability of convenient and affordable charging for our customers.”
