China’s leading automaker, BYD, reported a 100.4% profit surge in the first quarter, partly driven by its smart electric vehicle (EV) features. BYD’s net profit reached 9.2 billion yuan ($1.26 billion), exceeding the company’s earlier forecast of RMB 8.5 billion ($1.1 billion) to RMB 10 billion ($1.3 billion), according to a Friday stock filing.

The Chinese automaker’s revenue for the quarter hit RMB 170.4 billion ($23 billion), up 36.4% year-on-year, though growth slowed from the prior quarter’s 52.7% rise. BYD’s dominance in China grew stronger, with its market share climbing to 13.6% from 12.1% a year earlier. The company’s “God’s Eye” driver-assistance system–now standard across its lineup at no extra cost–and a new supercharging EV platform have fueled its edge. BYD Europe aims to beat Tesla & big EU automakers

Industry observers noted that BYD’s strides with God’s Eye and EV supercharging platform have encouraged Leapmotor, Geely, and Toyota to push harder with their affordable smart EVs. BYD’s strategy of slashing prices while enhancing technology has roiled the market, solidifying its lead in China’s fiercely competitive EV sector.

Beyond its home market, BYD aims to export 800,000 vehicles this year. However, its European expansion has faced hurdles. The Chinese company’s rapid response to its European challenges reflects its broader ambition to dominate global EV markets.

BYD’s ability to combine affordability with advanced features has pressured competitors to adapt, intensifying the global race for EV supremacy. In China, BYD’s price war shows no signs of slowing, with its market share gains signaling robust demand for its smart, cost-competitive vehicles. As BYD refines its international strategy, its first-quarter performance underscores its growing influence in the automotive industry.

Advertisement

Note: BYD sells hybrids and internal combustion engine cars alongside its electric vehicles.