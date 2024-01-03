Free Tesla Superchargers open in Japan after devastating earthquakes

Tesla Superchargers in the Hokuriku area are open for free to help people get around after a series of quakes hit Japan on January 1, 2024.
Tesla Japan informed the public about its free charging services covering Superchargers in Niigata, Ishikawa, Toyama, and Fukui prefectures. The automaker is offering free supercharging services from January 3, 2024, at 0:01 to January 9, 2024, at 23:59.
On the first day of the new year, multiple quakes hit Japan, the largest earthquake reaching a magnitude of 7.6. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, over a dozen strong quakes started in the Japan Sea off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures after 4 p.m. local time.
テスラ スーパーチャージャーを無償化— Tesla Japan (@teslajapan) January 2, 2024
本年1月1日に発生した能登半島地震によって被害を受けた北陸エリア所在のスーパーチャージャーを今晩より1週間無償開放します。身の回りの安全を十分確保の上ご利用ください。
詳細については以下のとおりです。
対象範囲… pic.twitter.com/8zfGhorJei
The quakes ignited a fire and collapsed buildings west of Japan’s main island, Honshu. After the quakes, Japan issued the highest-level tsunami alert and told residents not to return home due to impending deadly waves.
As of this writing, rescuers are still going through rubble and collapsed buildings to find survivors. Japan dispatched 1,000 army personnel to a remote area in the Noto peninsula, where the quakes dealt its worst blow.
On Tuesday, local police and authorities reported that cases of bodies were being pulled out from the debris and collapsed buildings. Rescuers are battling with time as they try to pry people out of the rubble and fallen buildings. So far, at least 55 people have reportedly died from the series of earthquakes on the first day of 2024. A few dozen were reported as injured.
