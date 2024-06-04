Rehired Tesla Supercharger team member assures Tesla will remain EV charging industry leader

By

A member of the Tesla Supercharger team who recently returned to the electric vehicle maker has noted that the company will continue to be a leader in the EV charging industry.

In a LinkedIn post, TJ Connolly, Tesla Charging Program Manager & Business Development Lead for North America, shared his recent experience with the electric vehicle maker. As per Connolly, the termination of most of the Supercharger team at the end of April was a lot to take in, but the outpouring of support that he received was notable.

And two weeks ago, similar to other members of the Supercharger team that have been let go, Connolly stated that he also received an invitation to rejoin Tesla. As he noted on his LinkedIn post, he accepted the electric vehicle maker’s invitation.

Interestingly enough, Connolly assured in his post that “the EV charging industry is ok.” He also noted that “Tesla will continue to lead and inspire, while providing the best customer experience, with our best in class products and support.”

Following is the text of Connolly’s post on LinkedIn.

Two weeks ago, I was asked to return to the Tesla Charging Team.

In reflecting on my first days in the Fremont Factory in April of 2018, during orientation for the Leadership Development Program, our guest speakers asked us, “Why Tesla?”.

I volunteered the first answer – candidly telling a room of strangers that I believed Tesla would allow me to make the world a better place for my (then) unborn children, their children and all those to come. I wanted to be part of a mission that would inspire others, upend tradition, and allow me to wake up excited to work everyday.

On April 30th, 2024 – the abrupt end to my time at Tesla was a lot to take in – there was still so much more work to be done. The outpouring of support from my partners in commercial & multifamily real estate, along with my EV Charging Installation and distribution partners was amazing. The words of wisdom from my family, friends & mentors, made me realize how lucky I am.

Thank you ALL. You reinforced what I had already known, and I am pleased to share that I have accepted the invitation to return.

I return for my valued partners.

I return to finish what I started with my amazing teammates.

I return to continue to make the world a better place for my (now 3) children.

Please forgive any delays in my responses, but I assure you that the EV Charging Industry is OK.

Tesla will continue to lead and inspire, while providing the best customer experience, with our best in class products and support.

I am very excited to continue to help shape the future of the Wall Connector and Supercharger programs with Max de Zegher, George Bahadue and many others, while building more long-lasting mutually beneficial relationships with industry leaders in both real estate and Charging.

Let’s Charge on.

