Tesla Supercharger team member shares insights after getting rehired

A member of Tesla’s Supercharging team who was rehired by the electric vehicle maker just weeks after being laid off has shared some insights on the reasons why he decided to return to the company. As per the Supercharger team member, there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to EV adoption.

Four weeks ago, Tesla Sr. Manager of Site Acquisition and Business Development of Commercial Charging George Bahadue revealed that he was one of the Supercharger team members who was terminated by the company. At the time, Bahadue noted that leaving Tesla was only the start of another chapter for the Supercharger team.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, however, the Supercharger Sr. Manager noted that he was asked to return to Tesla two weeks ago, and he accepted.

Two weeks ago, I was asked to return to Tesla in my previous capacity heading up business development and site acquisition for Tesla charging – I accepted. This quote by our former fearless leader guided me:

“You work at Tesla because you hope to have at least a small impact on our collective future – aspirationally, to leave the world better for our children and grandchildren and their children and grandchildren – by accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. And that mission is too important to allow any distractions.”- Rebecca Tinucci

One of my mentors told me to follow my heart. My heart is with our customers, our site hosts, all the stakeholders that make EV charging possible, and the Tesla mission of changing the world. Charging is still one of the main blockers to EV adoption and there is much work to be done. Over the years, we have forged amazing site host relationships, and I’m excited to get back to working with them to solve this.

Amidst the aftermath of his decision to cut the Supercharger team, Musk noted that Tesla is not stopping its Supercharger Network expansion. Instead, the company will be focusing on the expansion and uptime of its existing rapid charging network. Musk also noted in a later post that Tesla would be spending over $500 million in the expansion of its Supercharger Network this 2024.

While Tesla’s efforts to rehire some members of the Supercharger team could easily be interpreted as an error brought about by an immature tantrum from Elon Musk, such a practice was actually highlighted in Walter Isaacson’s biography of the CEO. As per Isaacson, Musk follows a five-step algorithm, the second of which is the following: “Delete any part or process you can. You may have to add them back later. In fact, if you do not end up adding back at least 10% of them, then you didn’t delete enough.”

Time will tell if Musk’s decision to cut Tesla’s Supercharger team is an error, but for now, at least, it appears that the CEO is still following his algorithm.

