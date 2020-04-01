Tesla's Supercharger V3 ramp in Europe is about to hit Ludicrous Mode

It appears that Tesla’s Supercharger V3 ramp in Europe is accelerating, with a shipment of new stalls from Giga New York set to arrive in the region within the coming weeks. These Supercharger stalls may very well be used by Tesla to build some of the region’s first permanent V3 installations.

Back in January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the deployment of the Supercharger V3 stalls would be ramping this year, not just in the United States but in foreign territories as well. This announcement was augmented by reports from the Tesla community depicting sites across Europe where Supercharger V3 stalls will reportedly be established.

Maersk Ohio is carrying 16 V3 Superchargers from Buffalo Giga 2 via Norfolk to Rotterdam, due to arrive April 6 #tesla #supercharger pic.twitter.com/AjbqTUsnbV — VedaPrime (@VedaPrime) March 30, 2020

Reports from Tesla ship tracker @VedaPrime have revealed that Maersk Ohio is carrying 16 V3 Superchargers from Gigafactory Buffalo to Rotterdam, a municipality in the Netherlands. The ship is expected to arrive at the European country in early April, though the installation of the V3 Superchargers may experience delays due to the onset of the coronavirus.

Interestingly enough, the supercharge.info has listed a total of 62 Supercharger V3 stalls planned for construction across sites in Apeldoorn, Rijwijk and Uden. With this in mind, it appears that the 16 stalls coming in Maersk Ohio may very well be for one of the country’s planned Supercharger V3 sites.

⚡️New Tesla Superchargers in Hilden, Germany. Started small with 16 V2 „pop up“ stations yesterday, but is aiming to become Europe‘s biggest (!) EV fast-charging location in 2022 with 40 V3 Supercharging stations plus 20 Fastned ones with up to 350 kW 🤩 pic.twitter.com/51c6y7hOo4 — Pascal Cremer (@b00giZm) February 15, 2020

It’s just not the Netherlands, either. German media site TE Magazin has reported that 40 V3 Supercharger stations are planned for a site in Hilden, located in western Germany near Düsseldorf. The location currently has V2 Superchargers installed, but it is expected to eventually hold 40 V3 Superchargers as well.

France, Norway, Italy, and Denmark are no different. Reports from the electric vehicle community in these countries have also revealed sites that are intended for Tesla’s V3 Supercharger ramp. In France, for example, a site in Saint-Laurent-sur-Manoire is expected to have eight Supercharger V3 stalls, and in Norway’s Liertoppen location, 12 V3 stalls were planned for mid-March. Denmark’s Ikast site is expected to have 16 stalls, and Italy’s Forli location has 20 V3 Superchargers planned.

Voilà les photos des travaux… des supercharger de Boulazac Isle Manoire normalement le premier V3 ! pic.twitter.com/fFZKuHuoXo — Mique24 (@mique24) February 21, 2020

Tesla’s V3 Supercharger ramp is pertinent for the company’s expansion worldwide. As the company ramps the production and deliveries of its high volume vehicles like the Model Y and Model 3, the need for more electric vehicle charging stations also rises. Tesla’s Supercharger V3, which are able to charge at 250 kW without splitting power in between stalls, could cater to numerous vehicles every day, with charging stops being as short as 15 minutes.

A key aspect of mainstream EV ownership centers on a reliable fast-charging network. Tesla has so far made a lot of headway in this area, though the company needs to expand its network more as its fleet grows. With this in mind, Tesla’s upcoming V3 Supercharger ramp in Europe bodes very well for the company, as well as its growing customer base in the region.