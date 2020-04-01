Tesla's Q1 2020 production and delivery estimates: What Wall St is expecting

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is preparing to release its delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2020 later this week. Analysts listed by FactSet have solidified their estimates as to how many electric vehicles the company has delivered during the first three months of the year.

Rob Maurer of the Tesla Daily Podcast described the numerous predictions Wall Street analysts, financial publications, and others hold for Tesla’s first quarter. Noting the expected drop in numbers compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several sources have listed their projected delivery figures to be above the 75,000 to 80,000 range that Credit Suisse released yesterday. Credit Suisse’s revised estimates came amidst an over 5% spike in TSLA stock on Tuesday’s trading.

FactSet has indicated that Wall Street expects Tesla to report deliveries of 91,694 vehicles for Q1 2020. This figure would show an 18% drop in deliveries considering the roughly 112,000 vehicles that Tesla delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, year-over-year growth would still indicate a significant 46% rise in deliveries despite the closing of both the Fremont factory on March 24 and Giga Shanghai earlier this year.

FactSet’s estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2020 results are:

91,964 Deliveries

$6.19B Revenue

$0.08 Non-GAAP EPS

-$0.089 GAAP EPS

-$478M Free Cash Flow

These are the numbers for Tesla’s Q4 2019:

112,000 Deliveries

$6.368B Revenue

$2.14 Non-GAAP EPS

$0.58 GAAP EPS

$$1.013B Free Cash Flow

Maurer notes that FactSet’s estimates may not include updated analyst expectations that are adjusted for the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This event has slowed Tesla’s delivery rate and virtually effected every automaker in the world for the past month. Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley, for one, has stated that many analysts have vocally told him they expect Tesla’s Q1 deliveries to be around 80,000, according to NASDAQ.

As for the Tesla Daily Podcast host, he noted that the effects of the C-19 pandemic may be felt more in the second quarter. “I think the bigger hit is going to come in Q2. I think people taking delivery in Q1 probably already had finances lined up. They probably had this decision made for a while. Tesla is probably not able to sell as many vehicles from inventory at the end of the quarter, but I don’t think that is going to be some massive hit,” he said.

The coronavirus has been felt by every single automaker across the globe, and Tesla is no exception. Interestingly enough, Tesla is expected to still hold a somewhat impressive quarter despite the loss of production in China and the United States due to the virus. Part of this may be be due to the company’s initiatives such as “contactless deliveries” and other safety measures that ensure customers are not put into harm’s way when taking delivery of their new cars.

Tesla’s delivery figures are expected to be released later this week.

Watch the Tesla Daily Podcast‘s breakdown of Wall Street’s estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2020 delivery and production numbers below.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.