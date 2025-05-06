Tesla Sweden gets sweet revenge against unions with Model Y domination

It is no secret that Tesla is competing in Sweden with one hand tied behind its back. With the IF Metall union and its allies pulling every trick in the book to tank Tesla’s operations in the country, one could almost expect the EV maker to push as hard as it can just to stay afloat.

Based on the Model Y’s registrations in Sweden, however, it seems like Tesla is not just staying afloat—it is actually dominating.

Tesla Model Y in Sweden

A recent compilation from Borskollen.se, citing data from car.info, has indicated that Tesla has seen a total of 45,882 Model Y registrations to date. This was enough to make the Model Y Sweden’s most popular electric vehicle. Due to its popularity, pre-owned legacy Model Y units are also seeing a drop in price, making the vehicle more attainable for Swedish car buyers.

The momentum of the new Model Y seems to be notable. Based on car.info data, Tesla saw a total of 45,200 registrations for the legacy Model Y. As of writing, at least, car.info has tracked a total of 682 new Model Y units that have been registered in Sweden so far.

What’s quite interesting is that the Model Y remained Sweden’s top electric vehicle despite a slowdown in sales during the first quarter due to the changeover to the new Model Y. For context, Sweden’s second and third most popular EVs, the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Volvo XC40, currently boast a total of 29,853 and 24,943 registrations, respectively, as per car.info data. The Tesla Model 3, the Model Y’s sibling, has seen a total of 21,223 registrations to date.

Tesla Sweden vs. the Unions

Tesla Sweden’s accomplishments and the Model Y’s sales in the country are especially impressive since the electric vehicle maker is currently facing a number of blockades and sympathy strikes from a number of Sweden’s unions. Today, unions in the country are actively attempting to disrupt, if not stop, Tesla’s operations, with some unions even flat-out refusing to activate the company’s Superchargers, which serve all electric car owners in the country.

Sweden’s unions currently seem to be learning, however, that Tesla is a very tough nut to crack. Last month alone, Tesla went ahead and launched several new Superchargers in the country. Frustrated union representatives noted that Tesla seemed to be getting around their measures by flying in people to help with its Supercharger buildout.

Back in February, Jonas Björkman, head of business development at Riddermark Bil, one of the largest used car sellers in Sweden, also stated that Tesla is the electric vehicle brand that still sees the most sales, with the Model Y and Model 3 seeing a lot of demand from consumers. “Tesla is the electric car brand we have sold the most units of, and sales continue at a high rate,” Bil stated.