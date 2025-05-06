News
Tesla Sweden gets sweet revenge against unions with Model Y domination
It pays to have the best all-around battery electric vehicle in the market.
It is no secret that Tesla is competing in Sweden with one hand tied behind its back. With the IF Metall union and its allies pulling every trick in the book to tank Tesla’s operations in the country, one could almost expect the EV maker to push as hard as it can just to stay afloat.
Based on the Model Y’s registrations in Sweden, however, it seems like Tesla is not just staying afloat—it is actually dominating.
Tesla Model Y in Sweden
A recent compilation from Borskollen.se, citing data from car.info, has indicated that Tesla has seen a total of 45,882 Model Y registrations to date. This was enough to make the Model Y Sweden’s most popular electric vehicle. Due to its popularity, pre-owned legacy Model Y units are also seeing a drop in price, making the vehicle more attainable for Swedish car buyers.
The momentum of the new Model Y seems to be notable. Based on car.info data, Tesla saw a total of 45,200 registrations for the legacy Model Y. As of writing, at least, car.info has tracked a total of 682 new Model Y units that have been registered in Sweden so far.
What’s quite interesting is that the Model Y remained Sweden’s top electric vehicle despite a slowdown in sales during the first quarter due to the changeover to the new Model Y. For context, Sweden’s second and third most popular EVs, the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Volvo XC40, currently boast a total of 29,853 and 24,943 registrations, respectively, as per car.info data. The Tesla Model 3, the Model Y’s sibling, has seen a total of 21,223 registrations to date.
Tesla Sweden vs. the Unions
Tesla Sweden’s accomplishments and the Model Y’s sales in the country are especially impressive since the electric vehicle maker is currently facing a number of blockades and sympathy strikes from a number of Sweden’s unions. Today, unions in the country are actively attempting to disrupt, if not stop, Tesla’s operations, with some unions even flat-out refusing to activate the company’s Superchargers, which serve all electric car owners in the country.
Sweden’s unions currently seem to be learning, however, that Tesla is a very tough nut to crack. Last month alone, Tesla went ahead and launched several new Superchargers in the country. Frustrated union representatives noted that Tesla seemed to be getting around their measures by flying in people to help with its Supercharger buildout.
Back in February, Jonas Björkman, head of business development at Riddermark Bil, one of the largest used car sellers in Sweden, also stated that Tesla is the electric vehicle brand that still sees the most sales, with the Model Y and Model 3 seeing a lot of demand from consumers. “Tesla is the electric car brand we have sold the most units of, and sales continue at a high rate,” Bil stated.
Elon Musk
Tesla to fix an FSD driver monitoring annoyance, Elon Musk hints
Elon Musk seems welcome to a change in Tesla’s Driver Monitoring suite.
CEO Elon Musk hinted in an X post that Tesla is about to fix a Full Self-Driving driver monitoring annoyance.
When using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite, the newest “Supervised” version allows drivers to use the vehicle without actually holding onto the steering wheel. However, a cabin-facing camera monitors the driver’s eyes, ensuring they are paying attention to the road and not abusing the suite’s capabilities.
If the vehicle recognizes multiple instances of drivers taking their eyes off the road, Full Self-Driving will be unavailable for the rest of the drive. Ending up in FSD fail is never a fun time.
However, there are some instances when the suite is perhaps a tad too critical of a driver and their eyes if they are not always looking at the road. For example, in a Tesla, adjusting things like the cabin temperature, the position of side mirrors, or even the speed offset requires the driver to take their eyes off the road for a short period of time — usually less than ten seconds.
If operating on FSD, the vehicle will alert you to look back at the road, even if you’re traveling at a low rate of speed and you only take a few seconds to adjust a setting.
During my weekend Demo Drive of the new Model Y, I experienced this:
🚨Here’s a good example of this:
I was adjusting the Autopilot speed offset and then checked back to the screen to see if anything changed.
As you can see, my eyes weren’t off the road very long before the vehicle said I needed to look out of the windshield again. https://t.co/0YKAJgXFB6 pic.twitter.com/YfiuChbDAr
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 6, 2025
It appears a change could be welcome by Musk, who agreed that the warning seems excessive. How it will be changed remains to be seen, but it seems safer to be adjusting settings while FSD is active as opposed to trying to do it while driving manually:
You’re right
— gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 6, 2025
It is good that FSD operates cautiously, as plenty of people have abused its capabilities in the past. When accidents happen due to driver irresponsibility, Tesla is not liable, but media headlines paint the picture that driving the vehicles is dangerous. In reality, Teslas travel more miles without an accident than the national average.
Tesla Vehicle Safety Report shows Autopilot is 10x better than humans
The change would likely be welcomed by many drivers, who have also complained about driver monitoring giving warnings when doing something like taking a bite of food.
News
Tesla is using this technique to expand Supercharging outside the U.S.
Tesla’s pre-fabricated Superchargers are making expansion easier for the company all over the world
Tesla is using a technique that it first used in 2021 to expand its Supercharging presence outside the United States.
In April 2021, Tesla installed its first pre-fabricated Supercharging stalls in Utah, helping streamline installation and make EV charging more widely available as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to surge on.
Tesla still utilizes pre-fabricated Superchargers, which are built at its Buffalo Gigafactory, and they are a huge asset to the company, considering they streamline the entire installation process. The chargers can be installed on a concrete slab within a matter of hours, bringing a station with numerous plugs online in the matter of a day’s work.
Tesla Semi helps install prefab Superchargers at Laguna Seca
However, Tesla is not confining this strategy to its U.S. locations only. It recently opened its first Supercharger in Estonia, where Tesla has planned to open a station for over 12 years.
It is finally set to launch its first Supercharger in Estonia this week, and North American Charging Head Max de Zegher stated that the company is utilizing the pre-fabrication technique to streamline the installation:
Long time coming! And with our pre-assembled Superchargers, which often have become our highest quality builds.
— Max (@MdeZegher) May 6, 2025
de Zegher also said the pre-fab Superchargers are Tesla’s “highest quality builds.”
Tesla has said in the past that these pre-fabricated stalls are not only more efficient in terms of the overall installation process, but they are also more cost-effective and can help save the company money on what is not necessarily a cheap part of the business.
These cost savings are then passed on to the drivers, de Zegher said in a breakdown of the pre-fab process last year. This is just one way the EV maker continues to streamline its manufacturing processes, and it does not only have to do with the vehicles, but also the equipment that charges them.
As Teslas and other EVs are becoming more popular and the charging infrastructure is still trying to catch up, pre-fab Superchargers are a great technique and strategy the company can use to expand availability. Within a matter of days, Tesla can add stalls to a station, making it easily accessible to consumers with less risk of a wait.
News
Select Tesla Model S/X to receive free battery seal upgrade for better flood resistance
The battery seal upgrade should improve the Model S and Model X’s performance and reliability in floods.
A number of Tesla owners have reported that their Model S and Model X vehicles are in line to receive upgraded parts for their high-voltage battery seal system. A service bulletin for select Model S and Model X vehicles has also been posted on the company’s service website.
Based on screenshots that have been shared online, the battery seal upgrade should improve the Model S and Model X’s performance and reliability in floods.
Tesla’s Proactive Upgrade
As could be seen in social media posts from the electric vehicle community, Tesla seems to be sending notifications only to select Model S and Model X owners. The notification indicates that their vehicles are up for a free upgrade, which should improve the vehicles’ resistance to floods. Tesla, however, still cautioned that during actual flooding events, it is still best to keep vehicles out of the water.
Following is Tesla’s message to select Model S and Model X owners: “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Your vehicle is in the queue to receive our latest upgraded parts for the High-voltage (HV) battery seal system – at no cost to you. This enhancement is designed to optimize seal integrity over time and improve the performance and reliability of our battery in incidents of high severity flooding.
“In the event of threatened or actual flooding, we recommend that you move your vehicle to high ground (if safe to do so) and avoid exposure to submersion. This guidance applies to all electric vehicles… At this time, no action is needed from you. Once the parts are available at your local service center you will receive a notification in your Tesla mobile app to schedule service for this upgrade.
A Service Bulletin
Members of the Tesla Motors Club have shared a service bulletin that seemed to be related to the proactive initiative. As per the document, which was dated May 5, 2025, Tesla intends to replace flood port plungers for 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. The replacement flood port plungers are more robust against external water ingress due to submersion during flooding.
Following is Tesla’s section in its service bulletin about the initiative: “On certain Model S and Model X vehicles built between approximately January 2021 and September 22, 2022, the High Voltage (HV) battery ports’ plungers intended for internal water leak egress (also known as flood ports) can be replaced with plungers that are more robust against external ingress due to submersion during flooding or other similar high-severity abuse instances.”
The replacement of the flood port plungers cannot be performed by the Mobile Service team. Thus, owners of select Model S and Model X vehicles must wait for a notification from the electric vehicle maker once the upgraded parts are available in their local service center.
Tesla to fix an FSD driver monitoring annoyance, Elon Musk hints
Tesla is using this technique to expand Supercharging outside the U.S.
Tesla Sweden gets sweet revenge against unions with Model Y domination
I took a Tesla new Model Y Demo Drive – Here’s what I learned
Tesla’s Giga Texas vehicles now drive themselves to outbound lot
Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas takes shape
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is trying to make a statement with its Q2 delivery numbers
-
Investor's Corner2 weeks ago
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 Company Update and earnings call
-
News1 week ago
NY Democrats are taking aim at Tesla direct sales licenses in New York
-
News1 week ago
Waymo considers selling robotaxis to individual owners
-
Investor's Corner2 weeks ago
Tesla (TSLA) releases first quarter 2025 earnings results
-
Investor's Corner2 weeks ago
Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings: What to expect
-
SpaceX2 weeks ago
Ukraine seeks Starlink alternatives from the EU