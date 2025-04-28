Tesla Sweden defies unions again by opening yet another Supercharger

Tesla Sweden’s issues with the country’s unions are not over yet, but the electric vehicle maker seems determined to support all EV drivers in the country anyway. As per industry watchers, Tesla Sweden recently opened yet another Supercharger, this time in the Municipality of Ödeshög.

The new Supercharger benefits not just Tesla owners since it offers rapid charging services to other EV brands as well.

New V4 Tesla Supercharger

As per Tesla watcher @NicklasNilsso14, who has long been following the activities of the electric vehicle maker in Sweden, the newly opened Supercharger is located at Östgötaporten in Ödeshög. The site features 12 Superchrger V4 stalls that are ready to provide up to 250 kW to electric vehicles. Its location is good, too, as it was built near the E4 highway exit, making it close to amenities in the area.

The fact that the Supercharger serves not just Teslas but also electric vehicles from other brands will likely be appreciated by drivers in Sweden. Tesla Superchargers, after all, are among the most reliable and convenient rapid charging systems in the country.

Tesla 🇸🇪Sweden deliver!



Tesla opens a new Supercharger station in Ödeshög

Over the weekend, another Supercharger station opened, this time at Östgötaporten in Ödeshög, much appreciated by all electric vehicle travelers.



12 new V4 Superchargers, with up to 250 kW. Is't now more than a year ago than the Union put the sympathy strike for electricians to not build out Superchargers, and still Tesla manage to work around the strike and install Superchargers! This one is the third in just two weeks

This one is the third in just two weeks— Nicklas 🇸🇪🚗T🐂📈♻️🚀 (@NicklasNilsso14) April 28, 2025

Anti-Supercharger Union Efforts

Amidst Tesla’s conflict with IF Metall, other unions in the country have rolled out sympathy measures in an attempt to cripple the company’s operations. Two of the most notable are the Elektrikerna union and Seko, both of which have initiated efforts to block the launch of new Superchargers.

Unfortunately for the unions, Tesla is a very stubborn company, and it is also creative. Tesla also does not hesitate to use its resources to get around the measures being implemented by the unions. Earlier this month, for example, two new Supercharger sites were opened in the city of Södertälje.

The new Södertälje Superchargers upset the unions, with a press officer for the Elektrikerna union stating that Tesla seems to be flying in people to help launch its Superchargers. “It is a good question how this has happened. We think it is unfortunate. But they seem to have their methods. They bring in foreign companies and fly in people, we think,” Bello noted then.