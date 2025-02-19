Tesla is getting targeted by Canada officials over rocky Trump relations

By

Tesla is getting flak from officials in Canada due to the country’s current rocky relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk is one of the most visible supporters of the U.S. President, thanks to his work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trouble in Toronto:

As per a CBC report, Toronto deputy mayor Mike Colle has stated that he wants to drive Tesla out of town due to Musk’s affiliation with Donald Trump.

Colle has even written a letter to Oxford Properties asking them to cancel Tesla’s lease at the Yorkdale Shopping Center.

“People are really angry with anything to do with Tesla, and they’re also letting me know they’re not happy with the fact that there’s a Tesla retail outlet in my ward. I’m cordially asking the owners of Yorkdale Plaza, would you please consider terminating their lease or asking them to leave,” Colle noted, also stating that his letter is a “polite, aggressive ask.”

When asked about Tesla employees in the city who may lose their jobs if the EV maker is chased out of Toronto, Colle noted that “It’s unfortunate, but I’m more worried about the 500,000 Ontarians who are going to be thrown out on the street as a result of the Musk-Trump tariffs.”

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow has also put forward a motion to exclude Tesla’s electric vehicles from the city’s zero emissions grant program for taxi and limousine owners. The motion was passed by council last week.

No violations from Tesla:

City spokesperson Shane Gerard has confirmed that Tesla Canada has not violated any of Toronto’s bylaws.

“Tesla Motors Canada ULC., operating as Tesla Motors, currently holds five active public garage licenses. Enforcement, including potential license revocation, pertains mostly to businesses operating without this license or not complying with license conditions. The city is not aware of any breaches of Chapter 545 by Tesla Motors,” Gerard noted.

A critic speaks out:

Toronto councilor James Pasternak has expressed his criticism of the city’s anti-Tesla proposals.

As per the official, it does not make sense to specifically target Tesla Canada workers due to the country’s trade dispute with the United States.

“We’re running down a very risky course here when we’re chasing out businesses, trying to close down businesses, in which a distant CEO is making comments we find offensive. I don’t think we should be causing people to lose their jobs,” Pasternak noted.

The councilor also noted that Toronto will likely not be able to drive Tesla out of the city by force since the company is not doing anything illegal. Tesla is not violating any bylaws either.

Pasternak also stated that it should be up to consumers to decide whether they would purchase products from controversial companies.

He also warned about potential legal issues if Toronto punishes a company that has technically done nothing wrong.

