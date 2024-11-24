By

Months after launching Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) for Cybertruck owners in the U.S., Tesla’s highly-anticipated software has finally started making its way to Canada.

As spotted by multiple owners in Canada over the weekend, Tesla has started rolling out its FSD Supervised to Canada’s Cybertrucks with version v12.5.5.3. The news follows Tesla’s initial rollout of FSD Supervised for U.S. Cybertrucks in September, after months of anticipation and hopeful release targets for the software.

The news was shared in screenshots from X user Dare W on Saturday evening, showing the Cybertruck’s FSD-related release notes. In addition, the user followed up with a few videos showing off some of the system’s first drives in the country with the Cybertruck.

FSD (Supervised) updated drive on 📐🇨🇦 in the daylight – time for more coffee.😉 It’s a very basic route (need to get a camera setup for the more complex routes) but v12.5.5.3 is very good on 📐🇨🇦! https://t.co/jg3VOZX9jW pic.twitter.com/3XmugYNPfI — Dare W (@darewecan) November 24, 2024

Tesla initially launched the Cybertruck in Canada just last month, with the first deliveries making it to customers earlier this month. Those who want to test the vehicle can now also sign up for a Cybertruck demo drive at locations across the country. In July, Tesla also gained an important exemption for steering wheel requirements in Canada, effectively allowing the company’s unique steer-by-wire system to be used in the country.

When Tesla first launched the Cybertruck in the U.S., FSD Supervised was not yet available for the electric pickup. In fact, it took Tesla several months to roll FSD out to the vehicle, which was released last November, and Elon Musk went on to highlight that the Cybertruck was the lowest priority for the launch of FSD.

