By

Hyundai Motor Group has been planning to boost production in the United States since President Donald Trump was reelected. The South Korean automaker wants to limit the impact of Trump’s tariffs through its plants in the United States, namely the factories in Georgia and Alabama.

According to local reports, the legacy automaker aims to increase its production capacity at its Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory in Georiga from 300,000 to 500,000 units per year. HMGMA initially expected to focus on electric vehicle production. Now, Hyundai plans to build hybrid vehicles in Georgia as well. Hyundai also plans to leverage output from its plant in Alabama, which currently produces 356,100 units per year.

Hyundai’s plans in the United States were designed with Trump’s upcoming tariffs in mind. The US President recently announced that he will roll out 25% tariffs on auto, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical imports. The Trump administration will start imposing 25% auto duties as early as April 2, 2025.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai to boost US production in preparation for Trump’s tariffs