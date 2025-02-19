Tesla preps its new Model Y for a European takeover at Giga Berlin

By

Tesla has been preparing its Gigafactory Berlin production plant in Germany for a European takeover, performed strictly by the new Model Y, a design that will launch across the world with deliveries coming soon.

The American automaker’s German production plant has seen manufacturing lines transition from producing the older version of the Model Y to the new one, codenamed “Juniper,” over the past few weeks.

On Monday, Tesla officially launched consistent production of the new Model Y at Giga Berlin, according to a report from German media outlet rbb24, which said that, since Sunday evening, only the new version of the all-electric crossover had been produced.

Plant Manager André Thierig confirmed these details to the outlet and stated that deliveries of the new Model Y could begin as soon as next week. In the United States, production of the new Model Y started in Fremont and Austin in late 2024, but production models that will be handed over to customers are still being built. These will be delivered in March, the company estimates.

Tesla has brought an all-new look to the exterior of the Model Y with this design refresh, something that was anticipated as the vehicle was seen with exterior car covers as early as mid-2024. The company installed a new headlight and taillight design, as well as some other design changes to the body.

However, many of the major engineering changes are beyond the eye, and include upgrades to suspension to create a more solid and comfortable ride, acoustic laminated glass for a quieter cabin experience, and even the addition of a front-facing 180-degree camera on the bumper that will enable more accuracy to self-driving efforts.

The upgraded design is also expected to help Tesla regain growth in terms of annual deliveries, as 2024 saw a leveling-off of the figure it reported the year prior. Tesla focused on developing what it refers to as its “next-gen platform” in 2024, with plans to unveil these vehicles coming in 2025.

The 12,500 employees at Gigafactory Berlin will put their efforts completely into the production and deliveries of the new Model Y.

Its most recent production rate was 5,000 vehicles per week, but this new design will require somewhat of an adjustment period, so don’t expect that pace to continue, at least not straight away.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla preps its new Model Y for a European takeover at Giga Berlin