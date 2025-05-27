News
Tesla teases new color while testing refreshed Model S, X
Tesla teased a new color that could be coming to the United States with the new Model S and Model X.
Tesla appears to be teasing a brand new color while it was testing the refreshed Model S and Model X, which was spotted last week in California.
Tesla currently offers six paint options in the United States, but they are all pretty basic. This has not been a problem for owners as wrapping the vehicles is a common practice, but some people would likely see more versatility from Tesla in terms of their standard paint colors.
This is especially relevant as Europe has been able to have both Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver, which were, at one time, exclusive to the market.
Quicksilver made its way to the United States, and Tesla did release a new Red last year with “Ultra Red,” but Midnight Cherry Red never made its way outside the walls of Gigafactory Berlin.
Last week, as the first spy images of the new Model S and Model X were taken and released by The Kilowatts, there was a very noticeable difference with the vehicle, as other changes seemed to be relatively underwhelming: a new paint color.
New factory blue, coming soon to a Model X near you pic.twitter.com/3CuN4j1ipq
— The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) May 22, 2025
Many believed this was simply a wrap, but Ryan Levenson of The Kilowatts, a former Tesla employee, dispelled that rumor after several questions about it.
He said that this is absolutely a factory paint color and not a wrap:
New color too! If you know what you’re looking for you know that this is factory paint and not a wrap. pic.twitter.com/jBYrimZIQT
— The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) May 22, 2025
More images were shared by @supergeek18 on X:
New paint color for Model S/X 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Pb27JruhXs
— Henry (@supergeek18) May 24, 2025
Tesla released a new color earlier this year, but it was just a revision to Black, now called “Diamond Black,” featuring speckles that give a reflection and refraction of light as a diamond would.
However, this new color is certainly quite different than anything Tesla has previously offered in the U.S. before. It is relatively similar to Glacier Blue, a color Tesla launched in Asia. Earlier this year, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s Chief Designer, talked about bringing the color to the U.S.:
“Glacier Blue is just a color that we’ve been talking about with our team — the team is like right through that window by the way — and we were looking at the impact of silver, how do we get pigment into silver and really add a little bit of personality to it. If you look at our palette, you know it was either darks or white, and so we were looking for something in between. Blue is always a fairly popular color.”
It would be a refreshing addition to the options Tesla currently offers, and a breath of fresh air for those who have been wanting a different look altogether.
Elon Musk
Mark Cuban wants to sell his Tesla due to this polarizing feature
Mark Cuban said this simple Tesla feature will eventually lead to him selling the car.
Known Elon Musk critic Mark Cuban is ready to sell his Tesla because of a simple feature that is one of the more polarizing amongst community members.
Cuban and Musk have gone head-to-head in several back-and-forths on X, Musk’s social media platform, formerly Twitter. However, it is not the public spats that the two have shared that makes Cuban want to sell his car. In fact, it is something relatively trivial and a feature that many could easily adjust to in the matter of a few minutes of driving.
For the entrepreneur and former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, it is a feature that every driver must use, but Tesla temporarily changed it in the Model 3, Model S, and Model X: the turn signal.
With the refreshed versions of the S, 3, and X, Tesla chose to eliminate the turn signal stalk, instead opting for a turn signal button, which is located on the steering wheel. This was a change that was extremely polarizing among the Tesla community, with many requesting that the company reverse the change with the new Model Y.
They listened, and the newest version of the all-electric crossover has a stalk. No turn signal haptics are available on the new Model Y.
This is one feature Cuban said he cannot get into, and instead chooses to drive his Kia EV6, which he said he is “comfortable with.”
On the Your Mom’s House podcast, Cuban commented on the stalk and turn signal button dilemma within the vehicle:
“On the Tesla, you’ve got to find [the turn signal] and push the button…while you’re driving. You can’t pay attention to the road as much. [The Kia] doesn’t try to be too fancy. Your turn signal is like, a turn signal.”
It’s hard to imagine that someone’s attention is taken away from the road when pushing a button. In my test drive of the new Model 3 last year, I noted that the button was definitely an adjustment, but it only took a few minutes to adjust to:
“It only took me about three or four turns, or roughly ten minutes, to realize I needed to stop reaching for stalks. I feel like the buttons are super convenient, but there were times I would push the edges or corners, and the signal would not come on.”
At least to me, it’s not super believable that pushing a turn signal button takes your attention away from the road for more than a split second. Do I like the traditional stalk more? Yes. However, it would not make me sell a car I really enjoyed driving.
Cuban also said that his son called the EV6 “a nerd car,” to which he replied, “Exactly.”
News
Tesla Cybertrucks join Jalisco’s police fleet ahead of FIFA World Cup
The Tesla Cybertruck wil patrol key areas as 5M+ visitors arrive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Does Cybertrucks make sense as police vehicles?
Tesla Cybertrucks joined Jalisco’s police fleet before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Mexican state aims to enhance security and project a modern image with the Tesla Cybertrucks.
Jalisco is preparing to welcome millions of visitors as Guadalajara, its capital, joins Mexico City and Monterrey as one of three Mexican host cities for the global event. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 13 matches, including an opening ceremony game.
The Tesla Cybertrucks are part of Jalisco’s broader security strategy to ensure safety during the international tournament. With an expected influx of over 5 million visitors, the state is focusing patrols in key tourist areas. Acquiring Tesla’s all-electric pickup trucks underscores Jalisco’s commitment to blending innovation with security.
Governor Pablo Lemus defended the decision to integrate three Tesla Cybertrucks into the State Public Security Department’s fleet.
“We also need to work a lot on the perception of security; we are going to deliver 678 patrol cars for the State Police, State Highway Police, and State Police, including some ‘Black Mambas,’ which are this kind of tanks,” Lemus said.
The Cybertrucks are part of a larger delivery of 678 patrol vehicles to state and municipal forces, enhancing capability and public perception. Lemus’ comment reveals one of the reasons that Tesla Cybertruck continues to attract buyers despite its out-of-the-box design.
The Tesla Cybertruck’s unveiling received mixed reviews, with many commenting on its origami-like form. Over time, the pickup truck was seen as a good commercial vehicle since it attracted attention and could be imposing.
During President Donald Trump’s visit to Doha, Qatar, two Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles accompanied his motorcade. Their iconic light bars and striking design made them stand out, showcasing their versatility beyond Jalisco’s borders.
As Jalisco prepares for the global spotlight of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Tesla Cybertrucks symbolize a fusion of cutting-edge technology and strategic security planning. The initiative aims to protect visitors and positions Jalisco as a forward-thinking region, leveraging Tesla’s innovative vehicles to enhance its global image. With the tournament approaching, these patrols could set a new standard for security at international events, blending sustainability with strength.
News
‘Tesla tax’ could be no more in United Kingdom
A tax on vehicles in the United Kingdom is set to be adjusted after automakers have blamed it for struggling sales.
A controversial tax set on cars that are above the £40,000 price threshold in the United Kingdom could be abandoned, as the “Tesla Tax,” as it is commonly referred to, is taking the blame for poor EV sales.
The tax has been imposed on ICE vehicles since 2017, but on April 1, 2025, the “Expensive Car Supplement,” or ECS, was applied to new EVs sold after that date, a move that was initiated in an act of fairness.
Tesla best-rated car brand in UK, beats Toyota in reliability: survey
However, the tax is now being blamed for sluggish EV sales across various parts of Europe. In the UK, manufacturers are blaming the tax for making it more difficult to reach sales quantities for binding green car sales targets. Missing these sales goals could cost manufacturers millions or even billions of dollars.
A leaked letter seen by This Is Money and MailOnline shows the UK is ready to reconsider the tax, which is combined with a Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) on cars in the second year after they are registered.
The tax could be applied to vehicles at a higher price point, or it could be eliminated altogether. However, Ben Maguire, a Lib Dem MP for one region in the UK, said:
“We will consider raising the threshold for zero-emission cars only at a future fiscal event to make it easier to buy electric cars.”
Several companies said an adjustment to the tax would be “a move in the right direction,” and one of the major new car retailers in the UK said sales targets are “unrealistic” with the tax currently set at where it is.
Even still, without the adjustment, retailers are concerned that EVs are not at a spot where consumers truly can justify them as a purchase. One company said “cost, lack of incentives, and lack of a public charging infrastructure” are the biggest bottlenecks in the adoption of EVs.
Tesla teases new color while testing refreshed Model S, X
Mark Cuban wants to sell his Tesla due to this polarizing feature
Tesla Cybertrucks join Jalisco’s police fleet ahead of FIFA World Cup
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled
Tesla posts Optimus’ most impressive video demonstration yet
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Tesla posts Optimus’ most impressive video demonstration yet
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla seems to have fixed one of Full Self-Driving’s most annoying features
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla VP shares key insights on latest Optimus dance demos
-
News2 weeks ago
Mysterious covered Tesla vehicles spotted testing in Giga Texas
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms Robotaxi will come to Saudi Arabia
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is building Cortex 2.0 supercomputer facility in Giga Texas
-
News2 weeks ago
EU weighs Starlink’s market impact during SES-Intelsat deal
-
Tesla2 weeks ago
Tesla resumes shipping Cybercab, Semi parts from China after U.S. tariff truce