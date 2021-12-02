Tesla makes it official — Texas is now truly its new headquarters

By

A recent Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday has revealed that Tesla has now made its headquarters’ move to Texas official. As per the filing, which was dated December 1, 2021, the company’s headquarters is now located at Gigafactory Texas.

“On December 1, 2021, Tesla, Inc. relocated its corporate headquarters to Gigafactory Texas at 13101 Harold Green Road, Austin, Texas 78725,” Tesla officials noted in the filing. The statement clarifies speculations about the location of Tesla’s Texas headquarters, as the company has previously operated a separate HQ in California at 3500 Deer Creek Road in Palo Alto, about 23.5 miles away from the Fremont Factory.

Tesla just filed a 8-K form announcing they've officially relocated their corporate headquarters to Gigafactory Texas. pic.twitter.com/XYBlh1JfjR — Dave Lee (@heydave7) December 1, 2021

Looking at Tesla’s SEC filing, it appears that Gigafactory Texas would be serving multiple roles for the company. Apart from being the location where key vehicles such as the Model Y and the Cybertruck will be produced, the facility will also host Tesla’s headquarters. Speculations suggest that a 4680 production and recycling plant may be built in the Giga Texas complex as well.

Tesla’s move to Texas has been announced by Elon Musk in the past. During the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting, the CEO stated that the company would be moving its headquarters to the Lone Star state. Musk did not provide specific details about the move then, though the company did unveil an image of Tesla’s logo in a Texas-inspired belt buckle.

The exodus of Elon Musk’s companies to Texas has been going on for some time, though the departure of Tesla’s headquarters from California involved some drama. This was because Tesla’s departure was announced by Musk following a spat with Alameda County about the Fremont Factory’s reopening last year. Despite the Tesla headquarters’ departure from California, however, Musk noted that the company remains determined to expand its operations in the state.

“Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California. This is not a matter of Tesla leaving California. As I said, our intention is to actually increase output from Fremont and Giga Nevada by 50%,” Musk said.

Apart from Tesla, Musk’s other companies have established a strong presence in Texas. SpaceX is currently developing Starbase in Boca Chica, and it will be the location where future Starship flights to Mars may be launched. The Boring Company and Neuralink, while not acquiring as much land as Tesla and SpaceX, have also begun expanding their operations into the Lone Star state.

Tesla makes it official — Texas is now truly its new headquarters