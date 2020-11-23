TSLA: Wall St acknowledges Tesla’s ability to produce nearly 1M cars in 2021

Seemingly against all odds, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has decided to pursue its goal of delivering half a million cars this year. This was despite the presence of a pandemic and an auto market that is weighed down at best. Yet despite these headwinds, signs from Tesla’s Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai suggest that the company’s 500,000-vehicle delivery goal may be feasible.

Tesla is determined to ramp its operations significantly over the years, especially as the company spreads its business to include cell production and its battery storage and solar division. With this in mind, Tesla’s goals for the coming year are extremely ambitious, with the company seemingly poised to deliver 1 million vehicles in 2021. This is an insane amount that essentially doubles what the company will deliver this year. This scenario is quite realistic for TSLA bulls, but for the company’s longtime bears, not so much.

Interestingly enough, it appears that some financial institutions are starting to take Tesla’s vehicle production capabilities more seriously. Just recently, Morningstar suggested that Tesla may very well be on track to deliver 950,000 electric cars in 2021 and about 1.6 million vehicles in 2022. This was according to analyst David Whiston, who cited the expansion of the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

“With new plants partially opening in Berlin, Texas, and the Model Y Shanghai plant all next year, we think 2021 deliveries of around 1 million units are not unrealistic,” Whiston wrote.

Whiston did not stop at 1.6 million vehicles per year. As noted in a Forbes Advisor report, the Morningstar analyst remarked that over the coming decade, Tesla could very well hit nearly 23 million cars sold. That’s an impressive number for a company as young as Tesla, and one which was struggling to produce 5,000 Model 3s per week just a few years ago.

Inasmuch as Morningstar’s estimates are optimistic, Tesla’s vehicle production ramp has actually been evident for some time now. This year alone, Tesla’s output is nearing half a million cars, and that’s with the company operating with pretty much one and a half vehicle production facilities. Today, only the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai’s Phase 1 area are producing cars for Tesla.

Tesla’s vehicle factories are only bound to increase in number in the coming years. Giga Shanghai’s Phase 2 zone is complete and is expected to start producing the Model Y next year, and Gigafactory Berlin is expected to start Model Y production sometime next year as well. Even Gigafactory Texas, the site where the Tesla Cybertruck will be produced, seems to be on track to start operations in 2021. If Tesla can draw out half a million cars with one and a half factories, one could only imagine what the company could accomplish with Gigafactory Shanghai, Giga Berlin, and Gigafactory Texas fully ramped.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.