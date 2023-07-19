Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings: What the Street expects

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to release its second-quarter earnings results later today. With another record quarter in terms of vehicle deliveries under its belt and a series of positive updates from the company such as charging deals with several automakers and charging providers, expectations are high that Q2 results will be quite encouraging.

Tesla stock has surged 58% in the past three months. This added over $100 in TSLA stock price for shareholders, and it also helped the electric vehicle maker achieve a market cap of $929 billion as of Tuesday’s close. With just hours before its second-quarter earnings call, Tesla seems to be within striking distance of a trillion-dollar market cap once more.

Overall, Wall Street is expecting Tesla to report top-line revenue of $24.56 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.82, as noted in a report from Yahoo Finance. Such a revenue figure represents a slight gain from the first quarter but a more substantial 45% gain year-over-year. Tesla is also expected to post adjusted net income of $2.89 billion, which is slightly less than Q1 but almost $300 million more than Q2 2022.

Tesla announced earlier this month that its global production for the second quarter reached an impressive 479,700 units, with deliveries totaling 466,140. These delivery numbers exceeded both Wall Street’s estimated figure of 448,599 units and the previous quarter’s total of 422,875. Interestingly enough, both production and delivery volumes set all-time records for Tesla during the second quarter.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives stated in a note on Monday that Tesla’s auto gross margin for the second quarter will likely be less than the first quarter. For context, Tesla disclosed an auto gross margin of 19% and a GAAP gross margin of 19.3% in Q1 2023, marking a decline from the 24% reported in Q4. “We believe the line in the sand is Auto GM (ex credits) of ~17.5% with [Q2] being the trough quarter for Tesla GM that should ramp back over the coming quarters and back towards the 20% level heading into 2024,” Ives wrote.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois expressed alignment with the consensus that Q2 would represent a low point for Tesla’s auto gross margin. The analyst noted that the Jefferies team observed a shift in valuation drivers, particularly with regards to Tesla’s leadership in AI-based self-driving software. Houchois also noted that the introduction of updated products like the Model 3’s Project Highland update and Tesla’s limited market share in the mid-size car segment indicates that there is still potential for growth despite price reductions.

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings: What the Street expects