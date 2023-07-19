Starlink to connect indigenous communities in Philippines

By

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system is already available in the Philippines, and little by little, it is changing lives. As per recent social media posts, Starlink is currently being used to bring high-speed internet to some of the country’s indigenous communities.

In a post on Twitter, Mayor Eliordo Ogena of Koronadal, a small city in the Philippines, announced that the satellite internet system is being used to connect communities from the Blaan Tribe, an indigenous group whose settlements are still in remote locations. The Blaan tribe is still guided by oral traditions from elders, and they are famed for their brass and beadwork.

Starlink connecting remote indigenous communities across the Philippines 🛰️🇵🇭❤️ https://t.co/jqdnXby6H5 — Starlink (@Starlink) July 18, 2023

As per Ogena in his Twitter post, what’s remarkable about the tribal communities in his area is the fact that 80% are around 12 to 20 years old. At such an age, it is pertinent for them to be connected to the rest of the world. While this was not possible with the country’s traditional ISPs, Starlink is able to provide high-speed internet connectivity even to the tribes’ remote settlements.

“Guided by the oral stories and wonderful live performances of their tribal elders, our young people from these faraway Philippine indigenous communities can now, with Starlink connectivity, connect the rest of the world to the heart and soul of their rich cultural heritage. Remarkably, 80% of our young vibrant tribal community are 12 to 20 years old,” the Mayor wrote.

Starlink available in the Philippines! https://t.co/Nh5voNPdlU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

The Mayor noted that so far, Starlink satellite internet systems have been provided to 12 isolated indigenous communities. Eventually, the initiative is expected to be expanded to the entire city of Koronadal.

Starlink is putting in some effort to grow its subscriber base in the Philippines. Just recently, SpaceX rolled out a promotion in the country that cuts the price of the satellite internet kit by 31%. With the promotion, a Starlink kit can be purchased for just Php 19,999 instead of its regular price of Php 29,320. The promotion is available until the end of August 2023.

