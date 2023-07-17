By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has gone live with a link to its Q2 2023 earnings call livestream. All eyes are on Tesla’s electric vehicle margins in the second quarter, as the company achieved record delivery numbers following the adoption of aggressive pricing strategies.

Similar to previous earnings calls, Tesla is also accepting questions from retail and institutional investors that would be asked during the session’s Q&A portion. A link to Say.com’s platform, which allows TSLA investors to post their inquiries to Tesla, is included in the Q2 2023 earnings call livestream’s description on YouTube.

Tesla shares are seeing some momentum this week after the company announced during the weekend that the first production Cybertruck has been manufactured at Gigafactory Texas. The Cybertruck is highly-anticipated, with estimates suggesting that the vehicle has about 1.7 million pre-orders as of earlier this year.

The electric vehicle maker’s second quarter production and delivery results were also particularly impressive. Tesla produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000 vehicles from April to June. The lion’s share of these sales were from the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, the company’s two mainstream vehicles.

But while Tesla was able to sell a record number of vehicles worldwide in the second quarter, the company also adopted an aggressive pricing strategy that is expected to affect some of the company’s margins. Thus, while Tesla did sell more vehicles than ever before in Q2, its profit margin per vehicle sold likely declined in the quarter.

Tesla is expected to post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after markets close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The actual earnings call, which will be livestreamed in the link below, is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Tesla (TSLA) goes live with Q2 2023 earnings call livestream link