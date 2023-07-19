Tesla requests approval for Giga Berlin expansion

By

Tesla has formally requested approval from local German authorities for Giga Berlin expansion and updates. Application documents published by the regional environment ministry and water authority on Wednesday hinted at a number of extensive modifications planned by Tesla for the facility.

Tesla is looking to double its production capacity to 1 million cars per year and achieve 100-gigawatt hours of battery production at the plant. Such an output would surpass Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg facility, which has a capacity of 800,000 vehicles.

As per the documents, the initial phase of changes outlined in Tesla’s application includes the construction of a battery cell testing lab, the expansion of water recycling systems, and various modifications to existing areas like Giga Berlin’s press shop and paint shop. The documents indicate that these modifications are expected to be operational by the first half of 2024, as noted in a Reuters report.

Gigafactory Berlin is one of Tesla’s most advanced vehicle factories, but it is also the one that has attracted the most opposition from local groups. With an expansion to the facility being proposed, it would not be surprising if Tesla meets opposition once more. Local citizens have until mid-September to file objections to the proposed changes.

Tesla has committed to not utilizing any additional water capacity despite Giga Berlin doubling its output. Instead, the EV maker plans to recycle the 1.4 million cubic meters of water it is currently licensed to use to achieve higher vehicle production levels. Tesla’s current production rate in Grunheide is approximately 5,000 cars per week, a number that is likely to increase if the planned expansion to the facility pushes through.

As per previous reports, Tesla intends to incorporate hybrid cooling towers and remove quench tanks from its casting process. Cascade rinsing systems will also be implemented in the paint shop and battery can wash process. Rainwater will be captured, recycled, and employed for cooling manufacturing equipment, and the condensed water produced by the plant’s air conditioning system is planned to be utilized in the cooling towers, reducing water consumption even further.

Tesla requests approval for Giga Berlin expansion