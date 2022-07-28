Tesla to boost spending for Giga Texas and Berlin ramp

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said in its 10-K filing with the SEC earlier this week that it would boost its capital expenditure by $1 billion. The electric automaker now projects it will spend between $6 billion and $8 billion for the next two years. It previously anticipated an expenditure plan of between $5 billion and $7 billion.

“Our capital expenditures are typically difficult to project beyond the short-term given the number and breadth of our core projects at any given time, and may further be impacted by uncertainties in future global market conditions,” Tesla said in the filing. “Owing and subject to the foregoing as well as the pipeline of announced projects under development, all other continuing infrastructure growth, and varying levels of inflation, we currently expect our capital expenditures to be between $6.00 to $8.00 billion in 2022, and each of the next two fiscal years.”

Bloomberg first reported the story.

Tesla also mentioned that, due to its product lineup, which includes the ramping of new energy storage systems and vehicles, plans and projections are adjusted as market conditions change.

Ramping vehicles is a difficult task; Musk would know all about it. Five years ago yesterday, Tesla launched the Model 3 and thus entered “production hell,” a time when the automaker was attempting to increase manufacturing of its all-electric mass-market sedan.

Today is the 5 year anniversary of the first Model 3 customer deliveries! @elonmusk Model 3 forever changed the auto industry, & proved to the world that great EVs could be more affordable. Today, Model 3 is one of the 10 best selling cars globally. “Welcome to production hell” pic.twitter.com/5PFOZhVY0q — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) July 27, 2022

Tesla is currently ramping up two new factories, one in Texas and another in Germany. Musk recently stated the facilities are “gigantic money furnaces,” which have cost the company billions as production capacities are increased.

The additional spending in Tesla’s plan will help develop the two new factories, which are the most advanced in the automaker’s lineup. Interestingly, Tesla nor Musk mentioned anything regarding the potential of a new manufacturing facility, which the company has hinted toward in recent memory. Tesla attempted to strike a deal with India for a new production facility, but ultimately, agreements relating to the abolishment of hefty import duties put that possibility to rest.

Tesla reported an impressive Q2 earnings beat last week, blowing out analyst expectations for EPS. Tesla posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.27 per share. In comparison, analysts were expecting Tesla to post adjusted earnings per share of $1.83. The automaker also met revenue expectations.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

