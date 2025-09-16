Tesla won’t implement strange Grok character as Musk dispels rumor

Tesla is not going to implement a strange character as a Grok assistant in its vehicles, as CEO Elon Musk dispelled the rumor, which seemed to truly invoke some quite polarizing reactions.

Yesterday, there was some controversy within the Tesla community as rumors of a Grok assistant, named Mūn (pronounced like Moon), being implemented into the vehicles started to circulate.

It had some legitimacy. It was initially posted by an employee, and it appeared to be a relatively confirmed development.

However, it really did rub some people the wrong way. Mūn was an Anime-style female dressed in promiscuous clothing, so it was not everyone’s style, and I’m sure not everyone’s significant other’s cup of tea. It seemed a very strange decision to add it, especially considering that, at the time, there was no confirmation to dispel the arrival of the Grok assistant.

That was until Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped in to put the speculation to bed once and for all.

🚨 Elon has confirmed the Grok assistant rumor with the character Mūn is untrue https://t.co/EC7absBZSj pic.twitter.com/1Skhvy9USQ — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 16, 2025

It was somewhat strange that this type of issue arose in the first place, but given that it was initially released by an employee, the entire situation is self-explanatory.

It is nice to see that Tesla is not forcing this kind of character upon owners of their vehicles, especially considering that many people had a real problem with it. Many owners did not shy away from the fact that they would like the option to opt out:

I want something family friendly…like an Optimus avatar or something. — FSD (Unsupervised) Test Pilot (@j32pmxr) September 16, 2025

For now, Grok remains a part of Tesla vehicles, and personally, it is very nice to have in my Model Y to answer some quick questions I might have or even to entertain some people in the car.

Nevertheless, I am relieved I won’t have this character forced upon me in my vehicle.