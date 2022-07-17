A Tesla toilet? DALL.E 2 created this and a few other Tesla household items

By

If Tesla were to design a toilet, what would it look like? We now have an answer thanks to Mike Hassaballa who got creative with OpenAI’s DALL.E 2.

In a post on Medium, he shared that he’d recently gotten access to OpenAI’s DALL.E 2. DALL.E 2 is an artificial intelligence system that creates realistic images and art from a description in natural language.

It can also realistically edit and retouch photos based on a natural language description. It can even replace a part of the photo with another object. such as replacing a dog on a chair with a cat. The term for this is called “in-painting.”

DALL.E 2 and Tesla Household Products.

Mike Hassaballa used the AI system to see what different household products would look like if they were designed by Tesla.

Considering that Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk sometimes tweets about the porcelain throne, I thought the toilet was a hilarious touch.

The household items that Mike Hassaballa inputted were a Tesla vacuum cleaner, a Tesla washing machine, a Tesla refrigerator, a Tesla desk fan, a Tesla microwave, a Tesla TV, a Tesla bathtub, a Tesla dining table, a Tesla cleaning robot, and the Tesla toilet.

Perhaps the Tesla toilet would be self-flushing and self-cleaning. A toilet that self-cleans would be nice. The microwave was, I think, really futuristic looking. And the cleaning robot kind of made me think of the SpaceX Dragon capsule with wheels.

He pointed out that entering the text captions is an art and that there are several techniques that you can use to utilize language to create images. He also added that there are more to come.

You can read his full article and see all the photos here.

Creating With DALL.E 2.

As someone who is creative, I naturally signed up for the waitlist. I’d be curious to see how the AI would see gems and minerals.

If you would like to learn more about DALL.E 2 or get on the waitlist, you can do so here.

