A protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Berlin-Mitte, Germany took an interesting turn on Saturday when one demonstrator’s provocative poster triggered an arrest and a state security investigation.

Temporary Arrest

As noted by a police spokesperson to German publication rbb24, around 250 people gathered for a demonstration against Trump and Musk in front of Tesla’s Wilhelmstraße showroom in Berlin-Mitte. The event stayed largely uneventful, though authorities temporarily arrested a protester for displaying a poster that featured Tesla CEO Elon Musk performing a Hitler salute alongside Nazi figures.

The image in the poster was deemed by authorities as anti-constitutional. State security has initiated an investigation into the matter.

Trump-Musk Protests

The Tesla protest was pushed by groups like “Fridays for Future” and “Campact.” The event drew several hundred participants, organizers claimed, aligning with the global “Tesla Takedown” movement. Participants accused Musk of attacking democracy and the United States’ social system.

About 90 demonstrators also gathered outside the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz on Saturday afternoon, police reported. Organized by “Democrats Abroad,” the protest criticized the U.S. President and Tesla CEO’s political activities. Unlike the anti-Tesla rally at the electric vehicle maker’s showroom, this demonstration avoided any entanglements with authorities.

Not Political

While Elon Musk has become a lightning rod for political controversy, Tesla Germany has maintained that it is staying away from politics. In a comment to German media, factory manager André Thierig stated that Giga Berlin simply builds vehicles.

“We build cars and have never made any political statements,” he stated.