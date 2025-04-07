Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Donald Trump top trade advisor Peter Navarro have locked horns about the administration’s tariffs, which have resulted in a wide selloff on Monday.

Musk has criticized Navarro for his inexperience in building things, while the trade advisor threw some shade towards Musk over the CEO’s electric vehicle business.

Musk’s Initial Volley

During a video-link interview with Italy deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, Musk noted that he was hoping for a zero-tariff situation between Europe and the United States. “At the end of the day, I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk stated.

The CEO also criticized Navarro, who was defending the administration’s tariffs, on social media platform X. In a post, Musk wrote that “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing” because it “Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem.” Musk also noted that Navarro “ain’t built sh*t.” A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing.



Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2025

Navarro’s Clapback

In a comment on Fox News, Navarro stated that while Elon Musk’s work with DOGE is impeccable, the CEO’s reaction to the Trump administration’s tariffs is understandable due to his role in Tesla. Navarro then noted that Musk was simply “protecting his own interests as any business person would do.”

Advertisement

“Look, Elon, when he’s in his DOGE lane, he’s great. But we understand what’s going on here. We just have to understand. Elon sells cars. And he’s in Texas assembling cars, that have big parts of that car from Mexico, China, batteries come from Japan or China, the electronics come from Taiwan, and he is simply protecting his own interests as any business person would do. We are more concerned about Detroit building Cadillacs with American engines, and that’s what this is all about,” Navarro noted. FOX: Elon Musk took a shot on you on X and he's going against the administration with respect to tariffs. Is there a rift?



PETER NAVARRO: Look, Elon when he's in his DOGE lane is great, but we understand what's going on here. Elon sells cars. He's simply protecting his own… pic.twitter.com/BnbG9mPw5a— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2025

The top Trump trade advisor, however, also clarified that despite the sharp words between him and the Tesla CEO, things between him and Musk are “fine.” “There is no rift here,” Navarro stated.