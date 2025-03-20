Tesla Giga Berlin ramping to optimum production capacity: plant manager

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is roaring back to life, shrugging off a brutal 76% sales dip in February and the ongoing controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s politics.

As per factory manager André Thierig, Giga Berlin is currently aiming to return to its optimal production output, which was throttled when the plant shifted to the new Model Y. Thierig’s comments were related to German publication Der Tagesspiegel.

Return to Production

The Giga Berlin plant manager noted that the facility is ready to ramp its production of the new Tesla Model Y. Last year, the factory produced about 1,000 vehicles per day. Efforts are now underway to return Model Y production to these levels.

Interestingly enough, the plant manager also noted that Giga Berlin only has 3,200 vehicles– about three days’ worth of last year’s production–in its warehouse. This suggests that current demand for the revamped all-electric crossover is quite healthy.

No Slowdowns

While Tesla has seen its sales dip in Germany in the past couple of months, Thierig noted that the company has no plans to downsize Gigafactory Berlin’s staff. He also highlighted that Gigafactory Berlin does not just provide vehicles to Germany—it also supplies the Model Y to dozens of territories, as noted in a CarUp report.

“There are no plans for production stops, staff reductions or downsizing. We have switched production from our previous model to the new Model Y, it takes time. We do not manufacture vehicles in bulk… We not only manufacture vehicles for the German market, but also for 37 other markets, both within and outside the EU,” the plant manager noted.

No Politics

Tesla is a lightning rod in Germany today, and so is CEO Elon Musk, but it is undeniable that Giga Berlin’s 11,000 jobs make it one of Brandenburg’s biggest economic contributors. Thierig, for his part, has highlighted that Giga Berlin is focused on producing cars, not entering political discourse. “We build cars and have never made any political statements,” the plant manager stated.