NC proposes one of US’ most anti-EV bills yet–No free EV charging unless free gasoline or diesel is offered too

Rep. Keith Kidwell of North Carolina has proposed what could very well be one of the country’s most anti-EV bills to date. The proposal, titled “Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations,” sets its sights on electric vehicle charging stations.

Rep. Kidwell, together with his colleagues, Reps. Ben Moss of Richmond County, Mark Brody of Union County, and George Cleveland of Onslow County filed House Bill 1049 on Wednesday. The bill aims to add a new section to state law, and if successful, it would force business owners that offer free EV charging services to explain how their customers are subsidizing the service.

NC representative ⁦@RepKidwell⁩ wants to remove free electric charging stations in NC. The bill would provide DOT with $50k to REMOVE electric charging stations & ban EV charging on government property unless they also offer free gasoline or diesel. https://t.co/1DjoH3s9R8 — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) June 7, 2022

“Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge,” the bill read.

House Bill 1049 also specifically targets electric vehicle charging stations built on state property. As noted by The Carolina Journal, NC law now authorizes the Department of transportation to operate EV charging stations at roadside rest stops, provided that conditions are met. Kidwell’s bill aims to curb this practice by banning EV charging stations on state and local government property unless the same locations also offer free gasoline or diesel.

“The Department of Transportation shall not use public funds to provide electric vehicle charging stations on property owned or leased by the State or to fund or install electric vehicle charging stations on property owned or leased by a person or entity unless the Department or the person or entity provides gasoline and diesel fuel for motor vehicles through a pump to the public at no charge,” House Bill 1049 reads.

The bill also takes aim at local governments that are supporting EV charging stations.

“A county shall not use public funds to provide electric vehicle charging stations on property owned or leased by the county or to fund or install electric vehicle charging stations on property owned or leased by a person or entity unless the county or the person or entity provides gasoline or diesel fuel for motor vehicles through a pump to the public at no charge,” one of the bill’s provisions read.

As the cherry on top, House Bill 1049 would provide the DOT with $50,000 “for the purpose of removing any electric vehicle charging stations that do not comply with the provisions of this act.”

A draft of NC’s House Bill 1049 can be viewed below.

NC-HB-1049 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

